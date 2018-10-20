Municipal elections polls are open across B.C. Beth Audet photo.

ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls today to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government, including 100 Mile House and the surrounding area.

The 100 Mile Free Press will be providing election coverage today, covering the 100 Mile and District, Cariboo Regional District Area L, Thompson-Nicola Area E and School District 27 Trustee elections.

Reporters from the Free Press will be providing updates on who people are voting for, voting turnout and other content such as looking back at previous elections, video interviews with voters and more.

Please stick with us on Facebook and on our website.

Polls are open in 100 Mile House at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:

District of 100 Mile House Council Chambers

385 Birch Ave., 100 Mile House

CRD Electoral Area L:

Interlakes Community Hall – 7592 Highway 24, Interlakes

Watch Lake Community Hall – 6453 Green Lake Rd. N., Watch Lake

Lone Butte Community Hall – 5994 Highway 24, Lone Butte

South Cariboo Recreation Centre – 175B Wrangler Way, 100 Mile House

TNRD Electoral Area E:

70 Mile Community Hall – 2585 North Bonaparte Rd., 70 Mile House

Clinton Memorial Hall – 306 Lebourdais Ave., Clinton

Green Lake Snowmobile Club – 176 Green Lake S Rd., South Green Lake

Loon Lake Community Hall (12pm – 2pm) – 1705 Loon Lake Rd., Loon Lake

Who is running for mayor?

Mitch Campsall

Rita Giesbrecht

Glen MacDonald

Who is running for council?

Walter Bremsleven

Leon Cretien

Ralph Fossum

Laura Laing

Cameron McSorley

David Mingo

Christopher Pettman

Maureen Pinkney

Nicole Weir

Who is running for regional director?

Al Richmond – CRD Area G (Lac la Hache – 108 Mile Ranch)

Margo Wagner – CRD Area H (Canim Lake – Forest Grove)

Brian Coakley – CRD Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)

Willow MacDonald – CRD Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)

Bill Mackenzie – TNRD Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

Ross Tapping – TNRD Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

Sally Watson – TNRD Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

Who is running for school board?

Linda Martens – Zone 1 (Bridge Lake, Forest Grove, Buffalo Creek and Horse Lake)

Robyn Angus – Zone 2 (108 Mile Ranch and Lac la Hache)

Mary Forbes – Zone 2 (108 Mile Ranch and Lac la Hache)

Willow MacDonald – Zone 3 (100 Mile House)

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. PT.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

100 Mile House Legion aghast from poppy donation theft

‘Maybe the honour system has gone out the window’

ZZZzzzZZZzzzZzzzZZ

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Rave reviews for Chris Harris’ documentary launch in 100 Mile House

‘It’s life changing for people, honestly, it’s life changing to visit this place.’

First Past the Post vs. Proportional Representation

The Free Press breaks down your referendum options

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos

WR Posey has 3 touchdowns for Leos

Most Read