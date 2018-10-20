ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls today to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government, including 100 Mile House and the surrounding area.

The 100 Mile Free Press will be providing election coverage today, covering the 100 Mile and District, Cariboo Regional District Area L, Thompson-Nicola Area E and School District 27 Trustee elections.

Reporters from the Free Press will be providing updates on who people are voting for, voting turnout and other content such as looking back at previous elections, video interviews with voters and more.

Please stick with us on Facebook and on our website.

Polls are open in 100 Mile House at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:

District of 100 Mile House Council Chambers

385 Birch Ave., 100 Mile House

CRD Electoral Area L:

Interlakes Community Hall – 7592 Highway 24, Interlakes

Watch Lake Community Hall – 6453 Green Lake Rd. N., Watch Lake

Lone Butte Community Hall – 5994 Highway 24, Lone Butte

South Cariboo Recreation Centre – 175B Wrangler Way, 100 Mile House

TNRD Electoral Area E:

70 Mile Community Hall – 2585 North Bonaparte Rd., 70 Mile House

Clinton Memorial Hall – 306 Lebourdais Ave., Clinton

Green Lake Snowmobile Club – 176 Green Lake S Rd., South Green Lake

Loon Lake Community Hall (12pm – 2pm) – 1705 Loon Lake Rd., Loon Lake

Who is running for mayor?

Mitch Campsall

Rita Giesbrecht

Glen MacDonald

Who is running for council?

Walter Bremsleven

Leon Cretien

Ralph Fossum

Laura Laing

Cameron McSorley

David Mingo

Christopher Pettman

Maureen Pinkney

Nicole Weir

Who is running for regional director?

Al Richmond – CRD Area G (Lac la Hache – 108 Mile Ranch)

Margo Wagner – CRD Area H (Canim Lake – Forest Grove)

Brian Coakley – CRD Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)

Willow MacDonald – CRD Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)

Bill Mackenzie – TNRD Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

Ross Tapping – TNRD Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

Sally Watson – TNRD Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

Who is running for school board?

Linda Martens – Zone 1 (Bridge Lake, Forest Grove, Buffalo Creek and Horse Lake)

Robyn Angus – Zone 2 (108 Mile Ranch and Lac la Hache)

Mary Forbes – Zone 2 (108 Mile Ranch and Lac la Hache)

Willow MacDonald – Zone 3 (100 Mile House)

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. PT.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.