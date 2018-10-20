Kim Neale leaves the 100 Mile House District Council Chambers after casting her votes as Oral Peel heads in to vote on Saturday, Oct. 20. Beth Audet photo.

VIDEO: 100 Mile House residents turn out to vote

Voters weigh in on important issues and the selection of candidates

Residents weigh in on the issues more important to them and the selection of candidates as they turn out to cast their votes for mayor and council of 100 Mile House.

