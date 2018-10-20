How 100 Mile House mayor candidates’ feel on election day

The Free Press checks the mid-election-day temperature of your mayor candidates

Municipal election polls are open until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the 100 Mile House District Council Chambers. Beth Audet photo.

As residents continue rolling into the 100 Mile House District Council Chambers, to cast their votes for mayor and council, the Free Press checked in with your mayor candidates to see how they’re feeling.

Mitch Campsall, the incumbent mayor of 100 Mile House, said it’s stressful but he’s “feeling confident” about his chances.

“At least that’s the word that’s out there,” but you never know what the result will be until the last vote is counted, he said.

Campsall is vying for his fourth term as mayor of 100 Mile House.

“It’s been very positive,” he said in a phone interview just over two hours before polls close.

“I feel good. I’ve had really good responses.”

Campsall added that he appreciates all of the work the district staff put in. “They’ve done an incredible job and it’s got to be stressful for them as well.”

Rita Giesbrecht, who ran for council in 2014 and is now aiming for the mayor’s chair, said she’s “absolutely humbled” by all the support and help she’s gotten.

She said today feels much as it has throughout her campaign: that there’s a “need for change.”

“I think the mood is as it has been right from the go,” she said. “People are engaging, people are thinking that, you know, it’s time for a change.”

She said the response has been “overwhelmingly positive” throughout her campaign, but that she knows anything can happen when people get to the ballot box.

With the clock ticking down to decision time, she said she feels as if she’s done everything she can and will just have to wait to see how things unfold.

Glen MacDonald, the third candidate for mayor, did not respond to calls and emails from the Free Press.

