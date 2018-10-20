Municipal election polls are open until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the 100 Mile House District Council Chambers. Beth Audet photo.

How 100 Mile House mayor candidates’ feel on election day

The Free Press checks the mid-election-day temperature of your mayor candidates

As residents continue rolling into the 100 Mile House District Council Chambers, to cast their votes for mayor and council, the Free Press checked in with your mayor candidates to see how they’re feeling.

Mitch Campsall, the incumbent mayor of 100 Mile House, said it’s stressful but he’s “feeling confident” about his chances.

“At least that’s the word that’s out there,” but you never know what the result will be until the last vote is counted, he said.

Campsall is vying for his fourth term as mayor of 100 Mile House.

“It’s been very positive,” he said in a phone interview just over two hours before polls close.

“I feel good. I’ve had really good responses.”

Campsall added that he appreciates all of the work the district staff put in. “They’ve done an incredible job and it’s got to be stressful for them as well.”

RELATED: VIDEO: 100 Mile House residents turn out to vote

Rita Giesbrecht, who ran for council in 2014 and is now aiming for the mayor’s chair, said she’s “absolutely humbled” by all the support and help she’s gotten.

She said today feels much as it has throughout her campaign: that there’s a “need for change.”

“I think the mood is as it has been right from the go,” she said. “People are engaging, people are thinking that, you know, it’s time for a change.”

She said the response has been “overwhelmingly positive” throughout her campaign, but that she knows anything can happen when people get to the ballot box.

With the clock ticking down to decision time, she said she feels as if she’s done everything she can and will just have to wait to see how things unfold.

Glen MacDonald, the third candidate for mayor, did not respond to calls and emails from the Free Press.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: 100 Mile House residents turn out to vote
Next story
ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Just Posted

NHL Previews: Part 2

The weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Do you think 100 Mile House was ready for marijuana to be legal?

Armida Brandli Forest Grove “We have to have more meetings about it… Continue reading

100 Mile House Legion aghast from poppy donation theft

‘Maybe the honour system has gone out the window’

ZZZzzzZZZzzzZzzzZZ

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Rave reviews for Chris Harris’ documentary launch in 100 Mile House

‘It’s life changing for people, honestly, it’s life changing to visit this place.’

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

Most Read