Looking back at the 100 Mile House 2014 Municipal Election

Only two mayoral candidates put their name forward in 2014

With the 2018 election in full swing, the Free Press took a look at how the 2014 election went.

The 2014 Municipal Election, which took place on Nov. 15, had two mayoral candidates; Mitch Campsall and Maureen Pinkney who is currently running for council.

Seven people also put their hat in the ring for councillor: Ralph Fossum, Rita Giesbrecht, Bill Hadden, Dave Mingo, John McCarville, Peter Reid and Spence Henderson.

Campsall, who was the incumbent, retained his seat with 295 votes beating out Pinkney by just 10 votes. As for the councillors, all four incumbents at the time (Mingo, Fossum, Hadden and Henderson) also retained their seats, with Mingo leading the pack with 425.

Fossum had 386 votes, Hadden had 385 and Henderson had 307.

Of the three unsuccessful candidates, Giesbrecht had 231. McCarville and Reid had 176 and 143 respectively.

In the Oct. 30, 2014 edition of the Free Press candidates were asked two questions.

One of the questions was “What is the single most important thing you would like to accomplish next term?”

Campsall, also the current incumbent going into the 2018 election, said, “It is my hope that council. will successfully secure funding to complete water-supply and water system improvements that will provide improved pressure, fire protection and operational efficiencies for the Alpine-Scott Road loop and much-needed water quality upgrades and accessibility for the whole community.”

Giesbrecht, running for mayor in 2018, said she was her goal if elected to councillor in 2014, would be to make 100 Mile House the “rural small-town jewel it could be”.

“Facilitate collaborative partnerships between local government and the many, many organizations that are working hard, and burning out volunteers, whose work would be more effective by real engagement with elected decision makers, both District of 100 Mile House and Cariboo Regional District.”

A big topic for everyone in 2014 was the proposal for an aquatic centre.

Most candidates, mayoral and councillor, were opposed to it due to costs but said it was something needed in the community.

“The South Cariboo could have an aquatic facility with an indoor pool, but not at the cost proposed in the phone survey,” Mingo.

Campsall, Pinkney and Fossum all agreed with Mingo. Campsall said the proposed pool was one of the many needs in the South Cariboo but was not financially viable.

“Nothing would make me more pleased than to be part of building a vibrant and thriving local economy, such that building a local a world class-aquatic centre and potential training centre for national-level swimmers, is the logical next stop,” said Giesbrecht.

McCarville, who is not running this year, criticized the incumbent mayor and council for what he perceived as “sitting on the fence.”

“With respect to the pool proposal, it needs to be pointed out the current politicians had an opportunity to make a decision based on the results of the phone polling that was done. To say it was inclusive and to sit on the fence and not make the decision until after the election shows a total lack of leadership.”