The 30th Interlakes Rodeo is riding into town this weekend.

“I think we’re all excited, the whole community is excited to have this,” chair Gary Cleveland said. “Just to see everybody out there with their smiling faces, enjoying an outing with the family, (will be great).”

Cleveland said spectators can expect two days of rodeo action at the Roe Lake Rodeo Grounds, featuring both local and B.C. Rodeo Association contestants in bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing, the Canadian wild horse race, the peewee wild pony race and more. C Plus Rodeos is providing the stock.

Gates open on July 30 and 31 at 1 p.m., with the rodeo wrapping up around 4:30 p.m., depending on the number of competitors, Cleveland said. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65+ and children six to 15. Children under five get in for free.

“Over the weekend we usually have about 1,500 spectators and I think we’ll fill the stands – probably standing room only this year,” Cleveland said. “The other rodeos we’ve seen happen this year, like Clinton, have been sold out.”

In between events, Cleveland said spectators are welcome to head to the concession for refreshments or the beer garden. Face painting and a few crafters’ booths will also be set up for everyone to enjoy, he added.

On Saturday night, Cleveland said a dance will be held at the Interlakes Community Hall from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The dance will feature Prince George’s 12 Gauge Band, which specializes in country and rock music. Admission is $15.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Interlakes Rodeo and community hall. Cleveland thanked the volunteers and sponsors for their support.

“Everybody has stepped up to the plate this year,” Cleveland said. “We don’t have any other way of supporting our hall and rodeo grounds, so this is our main way of keeping the doors open.”



