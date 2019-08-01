The RCMP Musical Ride came to the Interlakes Rodeo for the first time on July 21, 2018. File photo.

Interlakes Rodeo returns with some cowboy action

The Interlakes Rodeo is back for some cowboy action this upcoming weekend (Aug. 3 and 4).

According to the Interlakes Rodeo chairman, Gary Cleveland, all the regular rodeo events – saddle bronc, bareback, calf roping, team roping and steer wrestling will be included.

“This year, we added some other events. The wild horse race and also the mini wild horse race and also the mini bareback riding. That’s for the children six to 12,” said Cleveland.

The Canim Lake Band will provide dancers, singers and drummers as entertainment for the half-time show.

Lots of booths offering different things, such as food, western wear and artisan products will also be at the event, along with a beer garden, regular concessions and a face-painting session.

“[With] all the stuff we’ve added, I think it will make it a really interesting show,” said Cleveland.

When asked how many people he expects will come out to the weekend, he said it’s pretty weather dependent.

“Everybody watches the weather program and if it’s not so good on Saturday, they’ll hold off until Sunday. But it looks like our weather is supposed to not be bad on Saturday and really good on Sunday, so I’m not sure if we will get a thousand people or not. Hopefully more.”

Nicole Guetler, the advertising manager, said they are expecting close to 1,200 people over the weekend if the weather is good and added that they are very likely to make that number.

One thing that will be missing from this year’s edition of the rodeo, is the RCMP Musical Ride.

“Talking about the musical ride last year, I think it was an absolute experience for everybody. It was really, really great that they came to such a small community like this and of course, you try to meet these expectations the next year,” said Guetler. “I think we’re going to do pretty good, especially with bringing in things like the wild horse race. This is pretty cool and we have 16 [horses] starting on both days, which is pretty amazing.”

Instead of the RCMP, this year the Wild West Riders, a team of riders who perform at rodeos across the Interior, will perform the opening ceremony and fly the flag.

The rodeo will start with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m., going until 10:30 a.m, at the Interlakes Hall. The rodeo action starts at 1 p.m. on both days.

There will also be a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight, with music provided by the James Gang Band and Jess Lee. Admission is $12 and free for 12 and under.

Previous story
Canlan keeps South Cariboo kids busy with summer camps galore

Just Posted

Judge hearing injunctions from Taseko and Tsilhqot’in Nation reserves judgment for September

Injunctions centred on Taseko’s permit to do exploratory drilling for its proposed New Prosperity Mine 185 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake

Interlakes Rodeo returns with some cowboy action

The Interlakes Rodeo is back for some cowboy action this upcoming weekend… Continue reading

Employee relocation efforts still in the works as Chasm Sawmill approaches September shutdown

West Fraser ‘trying to retain everybody that’s willing to transfer to another division’

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort hit by thieves as work is underway to reopen local ski hill

A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest

Public urged to use caution around 2017, 2018 fireguard areas in Cariboo Chilcotin

Crews and equipment have been in fireguard areas rehabilitating

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Closing arguments begin in trial of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Most Read