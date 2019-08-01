Interlakes Rodeo returns with some cowboy action

The Interlakes Rodeo is back for some cowboy action this upcoming weekend (Aug. 3 and 4).

According to the Interlakes Rodeo chairman, Gary Cleveland, all the regular rodeo events – saddle bronc, bareback, calf roping, team roping and steer wrestling will be included.

“This year, we added some other events. The wild horse race and also the mini wild horse race and also the mini bareback riding. That’s for the children six to 12,” said Cleveland.

The Canim Lake Band will provide dancers, singers and drummers as entertainment for the half-time show.

Lots of booths offering different things, such as food, western wear and artisan products will also be at the event, along with a beer garden, regular concessions and a face-painting session.

“[With] all the stuff we’ve added, I think it will make it a really interesting show,” said Cleveland.

When asked how many people he expects will come out to the weekend, he said it’s pretty weather dependent.

“Everybody watches the weather program and if it’s not so good on Saturday, they’ll hold off until Sunday. But it looks like our weather is supposed to not be bad on Saturday and really good on Sunday, so I’m not sure if we will get a thousand people or not. Hopefully more.”

Nicole Guetler, the advertising manager, said they are expecting close to 1,200 people over the weekend if the weather is good and added that they are very likely to make that number.

One thing that will be missing from this year’s edition of the rodeo, is the RCMP Musical Ride.

“Talking about the musical ride last year, I think it was an absolute experience for everybody. It was really, really great that they came to such a small community like this and of course, you try to meet these expectations the next year,” said Guetler. “I think we’re going to do pretty good, especially with bringing in things like the wild horse race. This is pretty cool and we have 16 [horses] starting on both days, which is pretty amazing.”

Instead of the RCMP, this year the Wild West Riders, a team of riders who perform at rodeos across the Interior, will perform the opening ceremony and fly the flag.

The rodeo will start with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m., going until 10:30 a.m, at the Interlakes Hall. The rodeo action starts at 1 p.m. on both days.

There will also be a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight, with music provided by the James Gang Band and Jess Lee. Admission is $12 and free for 12 and under.