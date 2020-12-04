The Interlakes Snowmobile Club had a great season last year and hopes to repeat it this season. (Photo submitted)

The Interlakes Snowmobile Club had a great season last year and hopes to repeat it this season. (Photo submitted)

Interlakes Snowmobile Club set to make tracks

Club hopes to open by Christmas

The Interlakes Snowmobile Club is looking to make tracks before Christmas this season.

President Marcel deRepentigny said although the club had to cancel its Annual General Meeting this year due to COVID-19, it is still planning to host its usual line-up of rides this year, restrictions allowing. Due to the early snowfall, he added, they’re hoping to get started in December before Christmas so they can enjoy a “deep season.”

“Right now we’re sitting at 25 members. Last year we were at 52, I believe, but we’re talking about doing a membership drive,” deRepentigny said, adding they’ve sent out an email to those still on the ride list.

The club had an “awesome” season last year, collectively amassing on average over 2,000 kilometres over the course of 29 organized rides. They visited Big Timothy Mountain, Mount Hendrix, Clearwater and the Interior Plateau, to name just a few locations. The club also helps look after 120 kilometres of trail it manages, stretching along Highway 24 north of Windy Mountain to Curry Lake. Most of their main sledding area tends to be well off this main trail in the backcountry, deRepentigny said.

READ MORE: 99 Mile Hill gears up for snowmobile drag races

deRepentigny said they welcome anyone to attend their rides, veteran or beginner, as they’ll have the most experienced riders go first and carve out a really good track for the less skilled to slip in easily. This will allow everyone to hone their skills, he added, and let older club members pass on their knowledge to new members.

“It’s all about the social aspect and just having fun,” deRepentigny said.

As far as specific changes to how they operate due to COVID-19, he said the main thing is they’re just asking people to respect one another’s space. deRepentigny said people who are sick are asked not to come on any rides or if any members visit the Lower Mainland or another COVID hotspot to consider “staying away for a little bit.” Common sense and mutual respect for one another is all he asks.

In the coming weeks, he said they’ll be paying close attention to B.C. health mandates to make sure their plans are COVID-safe.

“A lot of us we live for the winter, that’s one reason we come here is for the snow,” deRepentigny said.

Anyone looking to join can reach out to the group’s Facebook page, the Interlakes Snowmobile Club, or call deRepentigny at 250-395-5363.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

A Good Samaritan helps me pull my car out of the ditch on Horse Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Saved from the ditch by Good Samaritans

A journalist never likes making the news.

A dream catcher with 91 ties of tobacco was placed over a fire. The ties represent the 91 years St. Joseph’s Mission operated as a residential school. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Tl’etinqox women find strength at former B.C. Interior residential school site

Healing ceremony part of video project to honour legacy of residential schools

(Photo submitted)
Embrace Winter aims to make season ‘extra special’

Celebrating winter the Nordic way is coming to the South Cariboo this season.

Members of the South Cariboo Artists’ Guild featured in the Christmas market show include Leslie Ginther (from left) Carol Munro, Penny Bailey, Bobbie Crane and Susan Kruse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Christmas Market features cozy artwork

Exhibit seeks to capture the feel of a craft fair market.

Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

‘Virus is not letting up and neither can we’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

Victoria-based driving instructors are concerned for their own and the community’s safety with the continued number of residents from COVID hotspots in the Lower Mainland coming to the city to take their driving road tests. (Black Press Media file photo)
Students from COVID hotspots travel to Vancouver Island for driving tests

Union leader calls on government to institute stronger travel ban

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHSA bought faulty respirators; spent money on catering, renovations: Dix

Such spending included ‘unnecessary, unbudgeted renovations’ to the authority’s headquarters in Vancouver

Most Read