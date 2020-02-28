The upcoming drag race will be held on March 7 and 8 at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club. (File photo)

99 Mile Hill gears up for snowmobile drag races

The South Cariboo Track and Trail Dirtbike Association is looking to restore snowmobile drag races in 100 Mile House.

“We haven’t had an event like this in 100 Mile since 2008, I believe,” said Brandon Plewes, president of the association.

The upcoming drag race will be held on March 7 and 8 at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club.

“We’re bringing racing back,” said Plewes.

On Saturday, racers will have a chance to sign up, test and tune their snowmobiles before the race on Sunday (March 8).

“We want riders to have a chance to make any adjustments, work out the details of their sled and have a lay of the land.”

According to Plewes, the race will be split up into classes as follows: 600CC and under (amateur and youth), 600CC and over (stock), 600CC and over (improved), 600CC and over (modified), king class, ladies, retro (03-90), vintage, snow bike and kids 120/200.

“We are hoping to have over 100 racers,” said Plewes. “We have received a lot of emails, so I think we will see a lot of people.”

Plewes said the association wanted to provide the opportunity for the community to look forward to a different source of entertainment.

“Nobody has really wanted to step up and take on the task of organizing an event like this,” said Plewes. “Which is understandable, it is a lot of work. We want this to be a fun event for the community that is geared towards family entertainment.”

The event will cost $20 to participate in the race or $5 for those who decide to just watch. There will be prize giveaways for first, second and third place winners in each race class.

“We are trying to make more events happen for the community and provide them with a good source of entertainment.”

The association is currently looking for volunteers to help the event run smoothly. Those interested can email Plewes at 100milemoto@gmail.com

