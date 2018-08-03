Get ready to get fishy in the South Cariboo over the long weekend

Deka and Sulphurous Lake both have fishing derbies over the weekend

Sulphurous/Hathaway Lake

The derby starts early in the morning and will be going until 2 p.m. on Aug. 4.

“Out here, we are known for kokanee. It’s probably the most targeted species. After that, lake trout, rainbow trout and there may even be a few burbots caught,” said Tom Nash, one of the organizers on what fish people can expect to catch. “The biggest one I’ve seen and I don’t have to go way, way back but it would be a ten-pound lake trout.”

After the weigh-in, which goes to 2 p.m., the Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society (MSCCS) will hand out door prizes and holding a raffle beginning at 2:30.

Prizes range from top-end fishing rods to smokers. The top raffle prize is a kayak and the second prize is a “real craftsman-made and unique” fire pit. Other prizes such as fishing gear and clothing will be used as door prizes.

RELATED: Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby sees roughly 350 hooks in the water

Unlike the adults, every kid will go home with a prize. There will be a side-draw raffle for the kids, where the top five draws get starter rods donated from the hatchery in Clearwater.

“We make sure that prizes get in the hands of every kid,” said Nash. “Every kid gets either a dipnet for butterflies or fishing on the dock or a pool noodle.”

There will be a barbecue selling hamburgers and hotdogs as well as beverages.

The Sulphurous Lake District VVFA Fishing Derby has been around for 35 years and acts as a fundraiser for the MSCCS, a non-profit volunteer organization that operates the wildlife park and the community centre.

Deka Lake

The Deka Lake Fishing Derby is a two-day affair beginning at 7 a.m. on Aug. 4 and 5.

The weigh-in is at Acess #12 until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Deka Lake and District Volunteer Fire Department will be serving breakfast at the hall from 8 a.m. to 10:30 and a barbecue lunch on Sunday. To close the derby, The James Gang will be playing music from Sunday at 2 p.m.

Children activities will also be on site and the 100 Mile Cruzers car club will also roll up with their vintage cars.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.