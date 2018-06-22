Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby sees roughly 350 hooks in the water

A 22 lb, 10-ounce fish was the biggest catch of the weekend

The 18th Annual Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby reeled about 350 people to the Kokanee Bay Resort.

“It went very well. It was one our best ones,” said Linda Barker, one of the organizers. “It was a good one and the weather was good.”

One of Barker’s favourite moments of the day was when a man came to weigh in his fish and told a story about how he was just on the water trolling along and spotted a $20 bill in the water and decided to grab it. He finished his story by telling her the bill was still soaking wet but sitting nicely in his pocket.

“That was our funniest story,” she said of some of the tales told to the organizers. “I think everyone enjoyed themselves and had a good time.”

The biggest fish caught was a 22 lb, 10-ounces by Ferdinand LaChapelle, with Sylvio Aumond winning second place with a 20 lb, 6-ounce fish. The two largest rainbow and whitefish were caught by Beverley Thomas and Lois Hasard, respectively.

All four received a cash prize for their fishing prowess, with LaChapelle winning $500 and Aumond getting $300. Thomas and Hasard both received $100.

Tickets for admission were $15 for adults and $5 for kids with all the proceeds going to a yet-to-be-chosen non-profit organization. Any local organization interested have until August to send the fishing derby committee a letter and explain what the money will be used for. The committee will then decide who they believe needs it the most.

In the past, they have chosen to give the proceeds to the Lac la Hache Firemen’s Auxiliary, the South Cariboo Health Foundation, the 100 Mile House Festival of the Arts, Crimestoppers in 100 Mile House and Williams Lakes and the Senior’s Centre in Lac la Hache.

“It just depends on who writes us letters,” said Barker. “We give it all back. We just keep enough to start up again for the next year.”

The total amount of money the fishing derby has raised isn’t known yet but Barker confirmed they have already received a couple of letters from some organizations.

Barker would like to thank all the sponsors and supporters who helped make the derby possible this year, on behalf of the Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby Society.

