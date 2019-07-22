100 Mile’s Bighorn Archery Club suspecting “good attendance” for the annual traditional shoot

The weekend-long shoot will be held on July 21 and 22 at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club Site

The Bighorn Archery Club is getting ready for their annual traditional shoot on July 21 and 22 at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club Site on Ainsworth Road.

“It’s our last shoot of the summer, which is one of the bigger shoots that we put on each year,” said Allen Pickering, the club’s president. “It always seems to be very well attended from a wider range across the province.”

This year, pre-registration is not required.

“We are hoping for some sunny weather this weekend,” said Pickering. “It is an outdoor event, so generally everyone comes prepared.”

The hunter’s course is the main draw, where the archers put in $5 for the pot. At the end of the weekend, the total pot is split between the winner and the club.

“We always try to make the targets different from each year, so it’s not repetitive for the shooters,” said Pickering. “You have to have another person keep score for you, you can’t keep your own score,” said Pickering. “You can form your own groups in both of the days.”

Entry for the shoot is $25 for adults, $20 for youth (14-17), $15 for juniors (8-13) and free for anyone under seven years of age. A family deal is $50.

There will be a lot of items available for door prizes and rewards for those with the highest scores. Some of the door prizes include a solar panel, bug-free tent

Free camping is also available for those that come but there are no water or electrical hook-ups.

