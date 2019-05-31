Archers return to 100 Mile House for Annual Big Horn Archery Shoot

Allan Pickering getting ready to shoot his arrow at a target during the Big Horn Archery Club’s Outdoor 3D shoot at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Site in 2018. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Line up those sights.

The Big Horn Archery Club is getting ready for their shoot on June 1 and 2 at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club site. The shoot is for compound and traditional bows.

“We have lots of good raffle prizes, more than we have had before. There’s a fish finder, an electric mosquito attractant – it’s supposed to be good for your whole yard – a bunch of things like that,” said Allen Pickering, the president of the club.

Archers will shoot both courses on both days. Afterwards, the scores are added up, compared and the top three in each bow and age category will win a prize.

“We’ve got a few longer shots for the compound shooters, which was a request we had,” said Pickering. “We’re trying to do a little better job at giving them more of a challenge.”

The foam animal targets range from raccoons to alligators and from moose to buffalo. There are roughly 40 targets, 20 targets per course (compound and traditional).

According to Pickering, the prizes for best shooters will most likely be novelty items such as mugs, cups and wine glasses with the club’s logo.

Pickering reckons there will be about 70 or 80 shooters coming out to the shoot, depending on the weather.

“It’s somewhat weather dependent and it looks like we’re going to have a good weekend so hopefully we’ll have a lot of shooters. We get them from Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George, some from the island and from the Lower Mainland of course.”

Registration for the event starts at 8:30 a.m. on June 1. It is $35 for adults, $30 for youth, $24 for junior and cubs. Toddlers get in free while families can get in at a prize for $70. One day registration is $20.

The site has free dry camping, with about 40 spots.

For more information call denise swift at 250-397-2632.

The club has another shoot in July, which attracts even a bigger crowd.

