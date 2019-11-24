100 Mile House Wranglers win fourth in a row

Aidan Morrison of the Wranglers brings the puck into the offensive zone. Morrison had one assist during the 7-3 win against the North Okanagan Knights on Nov. 23. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League have won four games in a row with their latest against the North Okanagan Knights on Nov. 23.

In front of the home crowd, the Wranglers scored seven goals against the visiting side, who only managed to pot in three.

The Wranglers got off to flying start, scoring two goals in the first ten minutes of the game through Quinn Mulder and Nic Flinton.

Related: 100 Mile House District council gives funds to Wranglers for hosting Cyclone Taylor Cup

Cade Enns of the Knights managed to grab a goal in the first five minutes of the second period but the Wranglers answered with four goals from Cody Barnes, Darian Long (2) and Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur.

Kevin-Thomas Walters and Cameron McKenzie managed to bring the score a little closer by the mid-third period for the North Okanagan Knights, but with only 25 seconds left in play, Darian Long managed to get the Wrangler’s seventh goal and his third.

It’s the second time this month Long has managed to get a hattrick this month.

Now with a record of 13-9-1-0 and 27 points, the Wranglers are in a good position to push further up the divisional ladder, only three points behind second-place Chase Heat and six behind leaders Revelstoke.

The team will play their last game of the month on Nov. 30 against the Heat at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.