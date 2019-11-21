100 Mile House District council gives funds to Wranglers for hosting Cyclone Taylor Cup

100 Mile House Wranglers’ celebrate after they defeated the hometown Victoria Cougars 5-4 in the final of the Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament at Archie Browing Sports centre in Esquimalt on April 10, 2016. File photo.

The 100 Mile House District council has agreed to contribute $5,000 to the 100 Mile House Wranglers Junior B hockey team for the Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament, which will begin on April 20, 2020.

“I think it is wonderful the district is recognizing the Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament and showing financial assistance. For the organizers, this is a very expensive tournament to host so when local government chips in that is a good sign of involvement by all. I have no doubt this will be one of the best tournaments in the history of the Cyclone Taylor Cup,” said Tom Bachynski, president of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The tournament is the province’s Junior B hockey tournament, where the winners of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (which 100 Mile plays in), Pacific Junior Hockey League, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League and a host team compete to see who the best team in the province is. Since 100 Mile House is the host, the Wranglers have automatic qualification for the tournament.

The Wranglers submitted a joint request to both the 100 Mile House District and the Cariboo Regional District, with 100 Mile’s council agreeing to the sum of $5,000. The Cariboo Regional District also donated $5,000 to the Cyclone Taylor Cup from their South Cariboo Rec Economic fund.

“Council’s view is that a major event like the Cyclone Cup comes around once in a decade or more and brings hundreds of people to the community and it pumps thousands of dollars into the local economy for our hotels, restaurants, gas stations, etc.,” said Roy Scott, CAO of the district.

Margo Wagner of the CRD said having a huge economic boom to the community, as it attracts a lot of people to the area, allows businesses to make up for the economic losses in the winter.

