The Wranglers celebrate winning a goal during a home game earlier this month against the Summerland Steam. File photo.

100 Mile House Wranglers grind out overtime win against Grand Forks Border Bruins

Wranglers won 5-4

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League have managed to land in third place in the Doug Birks Division after winning 5-4 against the Grand Forks Border Bruins pm Nov. 8.

The Wranglers scored the winning goal in overtime, despite registering fewer shots on nets than their opponents (48 versus 35). The winning goal came from Quinn Mulder, who was assisted by Ryan McMann and Jackson Kowblick. It was Mulder’s fifth goal and 12th point of the season. Mulder also had a three-point game, assisting on two goals.

Other goals came from Tristan Williams (his first point of the season), Kaden Dempsey (2), and Darian Long.

Jordan Wilde was in net for the Wranglers. The 19-year-old Kelowna native faced 47 shots, saving 43 of them. His performance allowed him to win his fifth game of the season and the Wranglers’ ninth.

The Wranglers now have a 9-9-0-0-0 record for 18 points, putting them two ahead of the Sicamous Eagles and seven points ahead of the Kamloops Storm. Above the Wranglers are Chase Heat with 23 points and Revelstoke Grizzlies with 25.

As of last night, six Wranglers have entered double digits in points, with Kowblick leading the pack with 16. Mulder has 12, Kaden Dempsey and Darian Long have 11. Cody Barnes and Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur have 10.

Dempsey has also been suspended for three games after getting a game misconduct in the last 10 minutes of the game.

The Wranglers play the Osoyoos Coyotes tonight at the Sun Bowl Arena. The Coyotes have been struggling this season, with only one win under their belt. As of today, they are in last place overall with only four points.

100 Mile House Wranglers grind out overtime win against Grand Forks Border Bruins

