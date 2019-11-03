100 Mile House Wranglers thumped by the Kelowna Chiefs

Chase Vancoughnett-LaFleur of the Wranglers gets hit into the boards by Josh Bourchier of the Summerland Steam during the Wranglers 4-2 win on Nov. 1. Vancoughnett-LaFleur got a goal during that game, as well as an assist during the loss against the Kelowna Chiefs on Nov. 2. He is only the second Wranglers player to reach double digits in points so far this season. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers found themselves under cloud nine, after being soundly beaten by the Kelowna Chiefs 9-2 on Nov. 2

Caelan Armstong, the Wranglers goalie, allowed seven goals on 26 shots in total, including four in the first period and three in the second. He was replaced by Jordan Wilde in the middle of the second period, allowing another goal after Kaden Dempsey made the score 7-1. He allowed another goal in the third period.

Wranglers’ defenceman Aidan Morrison scored his first goal of the season in the dying minutes of the game.

Kyler Opp, another defenceman, was named as the Wranglers’ player of the game.

The team were without captain Kolby Page (possible concussion) and Jordan Robinson (upper body).

Following the loss, the Wranglers have a record of 7-9-0-0 for 14 points. They are currently sitting fourth in the Doug Birks Division.

