Patrick Davies is a reporter with the 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Patrick Davies is a reporter with the 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

U.S. election frustrating, still not decided

The first-ever column-like piece I ever wrote was about the 2016 U.S. election results.

I was a journalism student at SAIT and writing a personal blog as part of the course. I remember chatting on Facebook with my high school friends and all of us were dismayed that Trump had won.

It’s only natural now that the Free Press has seen fit to give me a column that I comment upon America’s 2020 Presidental Election preliminary results. Quite a bit has changed since 2016 and I’ve made some sense of how we got to this crossroads in history.

Some readers may justifiably wonder why I care about the outcomes of the U.S. presidential elections. Beyond being our only land neighbours with one of the world’s largest militaries, America also hosts one of the world’s greatest stockpiles of nuclear missiles. It’s probably best that those are in measured hands, no?

Trump won in 2016 by becoming the voice of millions of working-class voters who felt disenfranchised by the Obama administration and an overall lack of faith in progressive governance. He rode a wave of populism, xenophobia and his own star power, despite the fact that his ‘business savvy’ is questionable at best and laughable at worst.

Over the last three-and-a-half years, Trump has systemically dismantled his predecessor’s legacy, imposed backwards and cruel immigration control policies, sowed doubt in anyone but himself and been impeached over attempting to solicit foreign interference in the election against Joe Biden. Not to mention his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 230,000 people in the world’s ‘greatest’ country.

The number of norms he’s shattered and the way he’s been so corrosive in an already fraught political situation in America, and indeed the world, has been unbearable.

More and more people are calling this brand of conservative-populism that’s on the rise within the Republican Party, Trumpisim. The movement that’s coalesced with Trump in power checks all the boxes for Robert Paxton’s definition of fascism and that’s concerning, if not outright alarming.

READ MORE: 100 Mile Free Press welcomes new reporter

It never ceases to amaze me, even now, that in the face of all this, the Democrats chose Joe Biden, three years Trump’s senior at 77, and the vice president of the previous administration; that in the face of such a drastic swing to the right, the Democrats decided centrism would be the best away forward.

All political biases aside, I really think younger candidates would be far more welcome in times like these. People who might bring some new ideas to the table about climate change, police reform, taxation or any other number of things.

As I sit here writing this at midnight on Nov. 4, I’m disheartened to see that Trump and all he stands for has not been thoroughly and conclusively rebuked by America. Instead, it’s been a long drawn-out night with both candidates tied neck-in-neck in early projections. Of course, no matter what Trump may say, the results won’t be finalized till all the ballots are counted.

Predictably, of course, he declared an early victory despite trailing his opponent. It would seem we’re headed towards a repeat of Bush vs Gore where the Supreme Court may well decide the ‘will’ of the American people where, conveniently, Trump has appointed three justices in his tenure as president including Amy Coney Barret, confirmed barely a week ago now.

The one good thing I can say Trump has done for America is galvanized the public about the importance of voting. Even during a once in a century pandemic, voter turnout is the highest in a century. One hopes this type of political engagement carries on no matter the outcome.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Pat Lytton is well-known in the Interlakes community, having volunteered for many organizations over the past 40 years. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Prime Time profile: Pat Lytton

Volunteering a way to connect

Patrick Davies is a reporter with the 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
U.S. election frustrating, still not decided

The first-ever column-like piece I ever wrote was about the 2016 U.S.… Continue reading

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP recover body near Mahood Lake recreation trail

Search had been underway in the area for a missing Prince George woman.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in 100 Mile man’s car dies

Raptor suffered from lead poisoning and being hit by a car.

File photo.
Police investigate assault with weapon on Horse Lake Road

Two victims injured, taken to hospital

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Most Read