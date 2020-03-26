Patrick Davies was the arts and culture reporter at the Williams Lake Tribune and is the new member of the 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

100 Mile Free Press welcomes new reporter

The 100 Mile Free Press is welcoming a new member to the team in the form of myself, young reporter Patrick Davies.

I’m a graduate of Calgary’s Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and have been working for the last year and a half for the Williams Lake Tribune as the arts and culture reporter. However, when I heard 100 Mile was in need of some help, I was happy to help fill the gap during these uncertain times.

I was born on Prince Edward Island, though I spent most of my life growing up in Edmonton, Alberta where I developed a life long love for live theatre, writing and everything related to the arts. I have three little brothers living there who will no doubt end up being far more successful than me.

When it comes to journalism, I’ve been working in the industry since I graduated in the spring of 2018 first as an intern at the Spruce Grove Examiner/Stony Plain Reporter and later at the Williams Lake Tribune. In that time, I’ve probably written close to 1,000 stories on sports, news, politics, culture and my favourite topic, arts and entertainment.

To me writing and certainly, journalism is extremely important as it allows us to share ideas and facts in a timely and accurate matter. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted how important accurate sources of information and journalists are in keeping us all informed.

That being said, I definitely do enjoy writing about arts and culture the most and am always looking for interesting new people to feature in the paper. If you know someone or some art project you feel should be featured don’t hesitate to give me a call at 250-392-2331.

I’m looking forward to growing my skillset at the 100 Mile Free Press and getting to know the community a bit better.

