Swan seeks second mayoral term

Mayor Susan Swan is seeking re-election this fall during the Village of Clinton’s municipal elections

Susan Swan, mayor of the Village of Clinton, is running for a second term this fall. (Black Press File Photo)

Mayor Susan Swan is seeking re-election this fall during the Village of Clinton’s municipal elections.

Swan is the first candidate to announce her intention to run for the upcoming election, scheduled for Oct. 15. After serving two terms as a councillor and one as mayor, she said she’s eager to keep advocating for the community.

“With all the delays from COVID restrictions and road closures due to wildfires, there are too many things on our strategic plan we weren’t able to get to,” Swan said. “I feel like COVID stole two years from us and I need a do-over.”

If she’s re-elected for a second term, Swan said there are two projects she’d like to focus on.

Addressing Clinton’s housing crisis remains a major priority for Swan. The village owns land above Carson Street that could be the site of future homes.

However, a road needs to be built up to the lot before any development can take place. The steep incline of the hill means engineering will be required to construct the road and Swan said the village is applying for grants to help fund the project.

“Once we can get that road built there are lots for 22 to 25 houses,” Swan said.

The other project is the installation of fibre optic Internet cables throughout the community, a project that she said has been ongoing since 2016. Swan noted reliable Internet will allow people to work from home and attract new residents – something that is crucial following the effects of wildfires, the pandemic and mill closures on the town.

Getting these projects done won’t be easy, but Swan is ready to put in the effort.

“I’ve never been one to back away from a challenge. My dad used to say I was stubborn and I used to say I’m not stubborn, I’m determined.”

READ MORE: Susan Swan elected as mayor of Clinton

Nomination packages are being accepted at the village office or online between Aug. 30 to Sept. 9. Swan encourages anyone interested to submit an application and the community to come out and vote.

“If you want a voice on council a way to do it is get out and elect people who will be your voice,” Swan said. “That vote is the opportunity to have a say in how things are done.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House