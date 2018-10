The difference between the race for mayor was only one vote.

Susan Swan has been elected as the mayor of Clinton, receiving 36.1 per (121) cent of the vote, only 1 vote ahead of Roland Stanke.

Diana Guerin had 81 votes, while 11 people voted for Ira Zbarsky.

As for councillors, David Park (260 votes), Sandra Burrage (242), Christine Rivett (174) and Kim McIlravey (165) have been elected.

The other four councillor candidates who were not elected were David Tapping (121), Laura Paquette (98), Theodore Pappas (74) and Cynthia Robinson (34).