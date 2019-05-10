RCMP presence at the Spruce Hill Resort. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Police presence at the Spruce Hill Resort in 108 Mile Ranch

No further details

There is a notable police presence ( 1 p.m., May 10) at Spruce Hill Resort in 108 Mile Ranch.

Police ask the public to stay away from the area for the time being.

No further information is available at the time.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

