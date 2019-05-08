MISSING PERSON: RCMP request public’s assistance in locating Shawn Taylor

“Taylor is from 100 Mile House but may travel to Prince George.”

100 Mile House RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding missing person Shawn Taylor. Photo courtesy of the RCMP

The 100 Mile House RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person.

“(Shawn) Taylor is from 100 Mile House but may travel to Prince George,” said RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO (media relations).

Saunderson said the police are concerned for his well-being.

Shawn Taylor is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, 5’ 9” tall, 119 pounds, slim build, brown eyes with red and purple hair.

The 100 Mile House RCMP became aware that Taylor was a missing person on Wednesday, May 8.

“If you see him call the police. Do not approach him.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.