100 Mile House RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding missing person Shawn Taylor. Photo courtesy of the RCMP

MISSING PERSON: RCMP request public’s assistance in locating Shawn Taylor

“Taylor is from 100 Mile House but may travel to Prince George.”

The 100 Mile House RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person.

“(Shawn) Taylor is from 100 Mile House but may travel to Prince George,” said RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO (media relations).

Saunderson said the police are concerned for his well-being.

Shawn Taylor is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male, 5’ 9” tall, 119 pounds, slim build, brown eyes with red and purple hair.

The 100 Mile House RCMP became aware that Taylor was a missing person on Wednesday, May 8.

“If you see him call the police. Do not approach him.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New York Senate OKs giving US House Trump state tax return
Next story
100 Mile House’s video rental store is coming to an end

Just Posted

Cariboo Fire Centre managers prepare for 2019 wildfire season

Zones include Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Alexis Creek

Did your phone receive the Emergency Info BC test?

All but one of staff at the 100 Mile Free Press received the test

Painting instructor brings goodwill to Friendship Centre fundraiser in 100 Mile House

Lac La Hache artist Bobbie Crane instructs at the second annual Stemete7uw’I Painting Party

MISSING PERSON: RCMP request public’s assistance in locating Shawn Taylor

“Taylor is from 100 Mile House but may travel to Prince George.”

100 Mile House’s video rental store is coming to an end

A & B Videos was opened on April 1, 1982

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

Most Read