Crown Island land-owner Tim Kwasnicki has been trying to get a parking lot on the mainland in Lac La Hache since 1985. (Photo submitted)

Mainland parking denied for Lac La Hache island lot-owners

Land-owners on Crown Royal and Emerald Islands will have to find another place to park their cars.

Land-owners on Crown Royal and Emerald Islands in Lac La Hache will have to find another place to park their cars and boat trailers overnight next summer.

In a narrow 9-7 vote, the Cariboo Regional District on Friday denied a request by the Crown Royal and Emerald Islands Society to improve the existing public access, located off Highway 97 on the former Lazy R Ranch, to provide overnight parking for island land-owners. Despite a public petition in support of the project – and plans by the society to pay $12,000 for the upgrade, CRD directors argued it wasn’t their problem.

“The provincial government screwed up, now the provincial government wants the regional government to fix it,” 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall said. “It’s another form of downloading. We should be petitioning the province to look after their mess.”

READ MORE: EnGold discovers visible gold at two Lac la Hache sites

The situation stems from the late 1960s when the islands’ developer failed to adhere to the province’s stipulation to put in offshore parking to accommodate the 18 lots on the two islands. Land-owner Tim Kwaswnicki, who has had a lot on Crown Royal Island since 1985, said parking has only become an issue in the last few years as more people started building cabins on the islands.

At the moment, most land-owners park at the Fircrest Lakeside RV Resort but they will lose access to that site next summer as it is becoming busier and can no longer accommodate them, he said.

“We don’t have a next step,” he said. “In our mind, we’d like to see that site developed for everybody with a boat launch and improvements.”

Al Richmond, director for Lac La Hache-108 Mile Ranch, was one of the few directors in favour of the parking plan, noting the landowners had gone through a lengthy process and the petition met the threshold set by the provincial government. However, other directors raised concerns about the process, which is different from a referendum in that those in favour of a proposal are asked to register their support and those opposed do nothing. In this case, 50 percent of individual land-owners were in favour of the project along with 60 percent of assessed value in approval – meeting the provincial threshold.

However, a woman who owns seven lots argued her neighbours were opposed to the plan, arguing it could turn the public access into a gated boat launch. Under the petition, her assessed value rated lower than the others’ because most of her property is bare land; however, in a referendum, she would have only had one vote, Richmond noted.

“It’s not a boat launch. This is public property and it needs improvement so they can park on it and not get bogged down in mud,” he said. “What’s disappointing about all this is the Ministry of Transportation and Highways had made a condition upon the developer that they had to provide offshore parking and he didn’t follow through. It’s unfortunate.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Marine emergency halts Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailing

Just Posted

Volunteer fire chiefs overwhelmed, in ‘non-compliance’

Review found volunteer chiefs either don’t understand or are ignoring administrative roles.

Mainland parking denied for Lac La Hache island lot-owners

Land-owners on Crown Royal and Emerald Islands will have to find another place to park their cars.

RCMP looking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest

The man was seen in the time and place a theft of an undisclosed amount of money occurred

Two candidates vie for Liberal nomination in Cariboo-Chilcotin

Lorne Doerksen and Michael Geoghegan throw hats in ring

Share A Meal program draws willing participants

Ingrid Meyer can attest to how generous and caring people are in the 100 Mile House community

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Marine emergency halts Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailing

Coastal Inspiration 10:15 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen will see arrival delayed, says B.C. Ferries

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Most Read