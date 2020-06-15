Map of EnGold Aurizon sites in Lac la Hache. (EnGold Mines Ltd. image)

EnGold discovers visible gold at two Lac la Hache sites

‘The gold potential of Lac la Hache continues to grow’

EnGold Mines Ltd. has identified visible gold in bedrock at two new exploration targets on the Company’s property in Lac la Hache.

The new finds were made while prospecting in previously unexplored areas following a soil sampling program in 2019 that led to the new drill sites. The company previously announced on June 4 that crews had resumed work and was expected to be completed by the end of June. Drilling had been suspended due to concerns around COVID-19.

“Our recent prospecting over the new soil anomalies commenced June 3 and has already produced two new occurrences containing visible gold within bedrock located in the Aurizon West and Jodie areas,” said Rob Shives, P.Geo., EnGold VP of Exploration. “We have not completed our prospecting in either area, or on several additional gold, copper and silver soil anomalies.“

According to President and CEO finding visible gold at brand new showings is a very encouraging sign.

“The gold potential of Lac la Hache continues to grow.”

One of the new zones is located withing the Aurizon West soil survey and the other within the Jodie Grid, located 2300 m due west of the Aurizon South Deposit.

mining

