Load limit restrictions for Horse Lake Bridge

The District will post signs restricting weight limits to 13,620 kilograms.

The District of 100 Mile House will post weight limit restrictions on the Horse Lake Bridge after an assessment last fall found certain individual “hollow core” piles may not have sufficient capacity for commercial traffic such as logging trucks.

That assessment, by West Edge Engineering (WEE), found that while the bridge structure is still adequate for community traffic, weight load limits are needed to avoid overloading the two-lane wooden crossing before a new one is built, likely in 2022. The report noted, however, the “occasional logging truck truck traffic would not cause immediate structural failure.”

“We don’t have a lot of choice here, we have to do it,” District CAO Roy Scott said Monday, noting the District has been in touch with both the Ministry of Transportation and its insurers and legal teams about the issue.

“We’ve been made aware of the risk issue and what we’re doing is managing that risk. We can’t ignore the issue once we’ve been made aware of it.”

The District will post signs restricting maximum gross vehicle weights to 13,620 kilograms at both ends of the bridge, facing oncoming traffic. WEE had initially recommended a load restriction of 4,000 kg gross vehicle weight last fall, but revised that number to 13,620 kg maximum and 10,900 kg rear axle load, following another structural analysis of the deteriorating piles in January this year.

The weight limits are expected to prolong the life of the bridge for five years, as long as its structural condition is reviewed every 12 months, according to Yu Kang, WEE’s principal/senior structural engineer. The bridge would still be accessible to all cars but certain vehicles, including logging trucks and one of the District’s fire trucks, would exceed those restrictions.

READ MORE: Horse Lake Road closed due to vehicle collision

The move is considered a temporary measure until a new bridge can be built. The District intends to apply for an upcoming Build Canada Infrastructure Fund to replace the bridge, which is estimated to cost around $3 million. If the grant is approved, the rebuild is likely to start in summer of 2022.

The bridge has seen many repairs over the years.

Following an 18-month engineering review of the bridge in 2013-14, the District increased its maintenance frequency of the bridge, primarily the surface structure. The decking was also replaced on two occasions since 2014 at a cost of more than $100,000.

“We’re looking at all options we can to get something with longevity,” Coun. Maureen Pinkney said. “It would be nicer if it was a better road surface.”

Mayor Mitch Campsall raised concerns at council Tuesday night about how the load limits would be enforced. Scott replied that if it “gets out of hand,” the District will enlist the help of the authorities.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Funding to support early reclamation work at acid leaking B.C. mine
Next story
46 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

Just Posted

Curious perceptions, landmarks and whimsy: Station House Gallery summer exhibit

The Cariboo Art Society turns 75 years old in 2020

Load limit restrictions for Horse Lake Bridge

The District will post signs restricting weight limits to 13,620 kilograms.

Save Our Summer concert tour coming to Ashcroft, Clinton, Lytton

Los Borrachos embarks on first Canadian tour to bring free concerts to B.C. communities

Wheels in motion for mountain biking trail project near Clinton

Project to provide immediate employment while resulting in new trail on Jesmond Mountain

Bridge Lake woman wins quintennial quilt

Andrea Glatz lucky winner Log Cabin Quilters (LCQ) quintennial Quilt Show draw.

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Paramedics fired for allowing patient to crawl for treatment on Downtown Eastside: court documents

The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis

Feds seeking private consultant to design firearm buyback program

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons

Face masks for teachers can impact learning on young children, experts say

Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19

Horvat scores 2 as Vancouver Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in NHL playoff opener

Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night

Funding to support early reclamation work at acid leaking B.C. mine

B.C. Government committing up to $1.575 million for Tulsequah Chief Mine site

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

Most Read