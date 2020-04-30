Horse Lake Road closed due to vehicle collision

First responders are on the scene currently to assist

A collision has closed down Horse Lake Road on the morning of Thursday, April 30. (Evan Fentiman photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A vehicular collision has closed Horse Lake Road since the early hours of Thursday, April 30.

The motor vehicle incident occurred between Horse Lake North Road and Skaday Road, about seven km east of 100 Mile House, around 7:40 a.m. A detour is available via Lone Butte-Horselake Cutoff Road.

Emergency responders including paramedics and 100 Mile Fire Rescue were in attendance.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander confirmed that his team responded to a two-vehicle MVI this morning.

“Upon arrival we witnessed on of the cars, a small sedan, with an engine fire and we were able to extinguish that fire and RC Ambulance and RCMP were also on scene,” Hollander said.

Paramedics attended to the occupants of the vehicle, including drivers and passengers, though Hollander is unable to comment on their status. Those with injuries were transferred to the hospital, he said, and the RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

Road conditions