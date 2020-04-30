A collision has closed down Horse Lake Road on the morning of Thursday, April 30. (Evan Fentiman photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Horse Lake Road closed due to vehicle collision

First responders are on the scene currently to assist

A vehicular collision has closed Horse Lake Road since the early hours of Thursday, April 30.

The motor vehicle incident occurred between Horse Lake North Road and Skaday Road, about seven km east of 100 Mile House, around 7:40 a.m. A detour is available via Lone Butte-Horselake Cutoff Road.

Emergency responders including paramedics and 100 Mile Fire Rescue were in attendance.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander confirmed that his team responded to a two-vehicle MVI this morning.

“Upon arrival we witnessed on of the cars, a small sedan, with an engine fire and we were able to extinguish that fire and RC Ambulance and RCMP were also on scene,” Hollander said.

Paramedics attended to the occupants of the vehicle, including drivers and passengers, though Hollander is unable to comment on their status. Those with injuries were transferred to the hospital, he said, and the RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canim Lake Band impacted by rising flood waters
Next story
One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Celebrating a fifteenth birthday during COVID-19

‘She was absolutely completely shocked at our first stop’

Canim Lake Band impacted by rising flood waters

Six areas are of concern for the community

Horse Lake Road closed due to vehicle collision

First responders are on the scene currently to assist

Forest Grove Elementary School students participate in Earth Day

‘A big shout for keeping our school grounds clean and free of garbage’

People need to stay away from all waterway banks in the Cariboo region: CRD Chair

Margo Wagner said most river and creek banks have been undermined

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece, Trudeau says

The search has been complicated by a large debris field, chief of defence says

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Most Read