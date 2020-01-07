Highway 97 and 24 conditions for South Cariboo

Snow has been causing visibility issues, along with slippery sections

The heavy snowfall in the South Cariboo area has made for some slippery conditions on the roads.

According to Drive BC, there is limited visibility due to fog and snow between Loon Lake Road and Elefeson Road for 81. 2 kilometres (16 kilometres south of Clinton to six kilometres south of 100 Mile House). There are also slippery sections due to compact snow. The same conditions apply for Highway 97 from Elefeson Road to Butler Road for a stretch of 52 kilometres going from 100 Mile House to 32 kilometres short of 150 Mile House.

Highway 24 has also been impacted with the snow, which is causing visibility problems from the Highway 97 turnoff to Eagle Island Road for 61.1 kilometres (eight kilometres west of Lone Butte to 34 kilometres west of Little Fort). As above, there are slippery conditions in this section.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

