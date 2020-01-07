Gordon Davis shovels his driveway after an early morning snowfall on Jan. 7. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Another 2 to 4 cm of snow expected for South Cariboo residents

‘It gets you outside and it’s a good exercise’

100 Mile House residents are getting a head start on shovelling after receiving five centimetres of snow on Jan. 7.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to end this morning but return later in the evening with an additional two to four cm of snow.

Local resident Gordon Davis said he didn’t mind the snow.

“I am retired and so when it snows I go out and shovel it,” he said. “I try to get to it before it begins to pile up high.”

RELATED: Five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to start late in the evening

Davis has been living in the South Cariboo for roughly 30 years. The light five centimetres of snow this morning was no test to his ability on how quickly it could be shovelled away.

“We normally get snow around this time in January, it’s nice and light,” he said. “It’s much easier to shovel than the wet west coast snow.”

Davis seemed to rather enjoy the snow while he shovelled with a smile on his face.

“It gets you outside and it’s a good exercise,” he said.

Environment Canda is predicting more snow to fall throughout the week. On Wednesday, 100 Mile can expect periods of snow during the morning and later in the evening.

Thursday is expected to have a mix of sun and clouds with snow later in the evening. There is a chance of flurries on Friday that will carry out over the weekend.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Chilcotin region with 10 to 14 cm of snow expected.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Most Read