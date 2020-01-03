Drivers warned of slippery roads with compact snow

Drive BC is warning drivers of road conditions following last night’s snowfall.

Drivers are advised to watch for slippery sections and compact snow on Highway 24 and 97.

Furthermore, for anyone driving down to the Lower Mainland, there are slushy sections with compact snow on parts of Highway 1. Similar warnings are in place for the Coquihalla where Environment Canada with a snowfall warning put in place early this morning with about 15 centimetres of snow expected.

RELATED (Jan. 2): Winter storm alert for tonight in South Cariboo

“Snow heavy at times will fall through the night before tapering slightly on Saturday. Late Saturday evening the snow will change over to flurries,” the alert says.

“A total of 15 to 25 cm of snow is possible depending on how quickly the transition from rain to snow occurs. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

For 100 Mile House, a mix of sun and cloud is expected today, according to Environment Canada with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the evening and overnight.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.