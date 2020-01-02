Compact snow seen on Highway 24. (Drive BC)

Winter storm alert for tonight in South Cariboo

In 100 Mile House, approximately two to four centimetres are expected

A strong winter storm is expected for tonight for much of the interior, according to Environment Canada and a special weather statement has been put in effect.

“The approaching storm will give widespread snow into the interior this evening. The main band of snow will shift northwards on Friday morning, allowing the snow to come to an end for communities in the Okanagan, South Thompson, and Kootenays. However over the Columbias, the central and northern interior the snow will continue all day.”

Environment Canada also warns there a chance of freezing rain for the central interior as the band of snow pushes northwards on Friday morning. The highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions.

In 100 Mile House, approximately two to four centimetres are expected with winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the evening. The temperature is expected to rise to zero Celsius by morning with a wind chill of minus 10 in the evening.

In Williams Lake, about five centimetres is expected, Clinton is also expecting two to four centimetres, Ashcroft is expecting five centimetres over higher terrain and five to 10 centimetres is expected on the Coquihalla.

Most Read