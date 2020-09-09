Julie Gilmore at the 100 Mile marker. (Patrick Davies - 100 Mile Free Press)

District sees drop in revenue as fewer visitors hit town

100 Mile House is facing a $40,450 drop in merchandise sales and facility rental revenues.

The District of 100 Mile House is facing a $40,450 dent in its merchandise sales and facility rental revenues this year.

The District of 100 Mile House is facing a $40,450 dent in its merchandise sales and facility rental revenues this year.

Council on Tuesday amended its 2020 financial plan to reflect the “drastic decrease” in revenue, which is being blamed on COVID-19. The pandemic resulted in the South Cariboo Visitors’ Centre being closed from March to June, resulting in a 75 percent drop in the number of visitors compared to the same time last year. The Martin Exeter Hall has also been shuttered for safety reasons and ongoing repairs as a result of flooding.

The decrease in revenues, coupled with higher expenses, means a net loss of about $129,000 compared with last year, CAO Roy Scott said.

“The travelling public is down from my understanding,” Scott said. “What it affects is the year-end balance and how much money the district has to pump into the budget to support it.”

READ MORE: District of 100 Mile presents 2020 Financial Plan

Julie Gilmore, the visitor services coordinator at South Cariboo Visitor Centre, said the number of tourists has started to rebound from July to early September, thanks to a steady flow of B.C. visitors and staycationers heading to the region and its neighbouring lakes. Some 3,455 visitors passed through town the past three months, compared with 4,156 during the same period last year. During the Labour Day weekend and the first week of September, meanwhile, 285 visitors, dropped into the centre.

“Usually what we find in September is we get a lot of empty nesters and seniors coming because it’s less populated,” she said. “We’re doing pretty good with the staycation travellers and BC residents.”

However, many of those visitors are keeping a tight hold on their wallets. Although the centre typically sees strong sales in sweatshirts, keychains, maple syrup, chocolate and cribbage boards, Gilmore said this year the focus has been on the odd t-shirt or on maps and books by local authors such as historian Marianne Van Osch.

“We were doing very well and then it dropped,” she said, noting the three-month closure played a factor. “We’re not doing a lot of souvenir sales. We are still seeing our t-shirts move and some jewelry points but people aren’t spending as much. Books are going up and maps … people want a little bit more history, they want to learn about the area.”

Gilmore notes the drop in merchandise sales will have an effect on her budget next year, although she’s not sure by how much at this point. The budget will likely fluctuate further during the year before it’s finalized by the district council next spring.

“It’s definitely going to affect my budget next year going forward. That will set the tone for what I’m able to purchase next year,” she said, but noted “This year I didn’t spend a lot because lots of things weren’t being brought in or delivered. I could probably go another summer on what I have.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope
Next story
B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Just Posted

Highway 97 reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic due to MVI

The incident occurred 17 km north of 100 Mile House this afternoon

District sees drop in revenue as fewer visitors hit town

100 Mile House is facing a $40,450 drop in merchandise sales and facility rental revenues.

Riders seeking climb and punishment

A move to repurpose 99 Mile into a mountain biking mecca and a recreational corridor is paying off.

Dog days of summer at the park

Thirty competitors showcased their skill at the Cariboo Agility Team’s obstacle course.

Baking supplies passed on to new generation

Sophie Rywaczuk is one step closer to her dream of opening her own bakery one day.

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

Most Read