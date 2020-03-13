District of 100 Mile presents 2020 Financial Plan

District on track to be debt-free by 2024

The 2020 Financial Plan for the District of 100 Mile House was presented to council during the March 11 meeting. The financial plan’s main objective is to minimize the district’s long term debt, which has since adopted a “pay as you go” philosophy.

The district is on track to be debt-free by the year 2024.

Previous debts included the Exeter Road Water Specified Area and the Horse Lake Rd/ Hwy 97 interchange, which have now been paid off.

The Birch Avenue Extension is on schedule to be paid off this year and the remaining debt will be for the Blackstock Sewer Specified Area, which will be retired by 2024.

The vast majority of the principal debt has been paid off and a balance of $16,603 remains.

According to the Director of Financial Administration, Tammy Boulanger, a number of capital projects are subjected to funding applications.

For 2020, upcoming projects will focus on infrastructure, new equipment for the fire department and the district.

In 2019, the district replaced unit #317 sweeper and is now on track to replace unit #306-2004 GMC.

The fire department’s rescue unit #206 was replaced. The department will be getting numerous pieces of smaller equipment. Upgrades will also be made to the Begbie Communication Tower.

The completion of sidewalks will be done on Cedar Avenue, Horse Lake Road and Cariboo Trail – including paving projects for multiple sites around the community.

Boulanger noted that in the event the District was unsuccessful with funding applications, the Cariboo Trail Sidewalk project would be fully funded from existing reserve funds.

Other infrastructure projects are new picnic shelters and upgrades to the Vallery Room Facility – commercial kitchen and dining area.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO
Next story
Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Just Posted

Clinton woman aims to raise autism awareness through car decals

‘I have people requesting decals to be made specific to an individual’

District of 100 Mile presents 2020 Financial Plan

District on track to be debt-free by 2024

Snow Drags puts 100 Mile on the map

‘We will plan for another event next year’

COVID-19 precautions in the South Cariboo

Local groups are taking measures to minimize risk

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Overall, the centre disclosed 2,276 pieces of financial intelligence to police and security agencies

QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

There are many superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. See how well you know these traditions

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Most Read