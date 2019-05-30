Access to Centennial Park and 100 Mile House downtown core to be restricted during prom

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP along with the 100 Mile District, 100 Mile Fire Department and Dawn Road Maintenance will be assisting the 2019 Peter Skene Ogden Grad Class with their festivities on that date.

Starting at noon, all access to Centennial Park will be controlled at the main entrance off Cedar Avenue. 100 Mile Fire Department and RCMP will be on scene to assist with traffic control and access to the park. Only vehicles which are in the Grad Promenade Parade will be allowed access to the park. 100 Mile Fire will be able to assist those needing help to get into the park due to mobility issues. Please contact the units in place at the Cedar Avenue entrance for assistance. Parking is available at the old 100 Mile Junior High School along Cedar Avenue or close to the park along various streets.

RELATED: Finally Free: Prom Night for Class of 2019

Once the Grad Class Presentation with Mayor [Mitch] Campsall is complete in Centennial Park at approximately 3:30 p.m., those who wish to view the Promenade Parade will be given time to set up along the route. The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. The route this year is the following:

North onto Cedar Avenue leaving Centennial Park, right turn onto Dogwood Avenue, travelling to First Street, making a left on First Street. Left turn onto Birch Avenue from First Street. Travel along Birch Street through to Horse Lake Road. Right turn onto Horse Lake Road, proceeding through the intersection at Highway 97 and up to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary.

It is anticipated that Horse Lake Road and Highway 97 traffic will be interrupted for 15-20 minutes as the Promenade passes through that intersection. Dawson Road Maintenance and 100 Mile RCMP will be at that intersection during this time. 100 Mile District Staff and 100 Mile Fire Department will be positioned along the route to control certain intersections.

Please be advised that traffic barriers will be in place during the Promenade and access to the downtown core of 100 Mile along the route will be restricted from 4 to 5 p.m. If you have any questions related to the route of the parade or access to the park, please contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and ask for S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

On behalf of the 2019 PSO Grad Class, 100 Mile House RCMP thanks you for your support as they celebrate their special day. 100 Mile House RCMP will continue to support the PSO Grad Class during their Prom and Dry Grad event throughout that evening.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.