Ocea Gunn and Trevor McMahon hitch a ride during the 2018 Prom parade. File photo.

Finally Free: Prom Night for Class of 2019

PSO’s graduating class celebrate the end of their teen chapter

The last chapter of high school is coming to a close for the Grade 12 students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO), this month. Of course, they will be celebrating their newfound independence in style with their prom on June 1.

“I’m very excited for the kids,” said Natalie Sass, the chair of the grad committee and a mother of one member of PSO’s Class of 2019. “They’ve put a lot of work into all these events that we’ve done through the year and we’re looking forward to a fun day.”

The action starts at 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. The students will meet there, with Mayor Mitch Campsall announcing the names of the graduating class. This event is open to all family and friends who would like to watch.

“It will be the first year the grad class will be using the new stage,” noted Sass.

Around 3:30 the friends and family will be dismissed to go watch the students’ parade through 100 Mile House, ending at the high school. After they arrive on the grounds, the parent’s dance will begin shortly. After that, the graduates will have their own dinner and dance, followed by their dry grad.

The grad dinner will be catered by Iron Horse with a special performance by comedian Leland Klassen. Following that, the class will have a ‘casino night’, complete with blackjack, poker and roulette tables. New Age Entertainment will also provide a DJ.

All of this is funded by the class’ fundraising effort through numerous events, such as their haunted house on Halloween, the Jail and bail, paint night and others.

In total, they raised $20,000.

Sass would also like to thank Arcada Rentals for the chairs donated for use during the ceremony in Centennial Park.

