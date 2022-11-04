$5,000 grant made to 100 Mile House historical society

Members of the 100 Mile House & District Historical Society accept a cheque for $5,000 from Lisa De Paoli, vice president of the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation. From left to right: Maddi Newman, Ulli Vogler, Mal Wood, Judith Halliday and Lisa De Paoli. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation (SCCEF) presented a cheque to the 100 Mile House and District Historical Society for $5,000 on Oct. 13.

The grant is in support of a set of fencing and gates around the 108 Heritage Site. The fencing is for both security and safety, said Lisa De Paoli, SCCEF vice-president.

“It’s a very important project. And of course, the 108 Mile Heritage Site is of great importance to the community in the South Cariboo. It shows all our history and it’s managed all by volunteers, which is amazing,” she said.

The historical society may have some students during the summer who are paid by student grants but other than that, it is all run by volunteer labour. They do all the work of bringing the buildings back to their former appearance and do the upkeep needed to preserve them for future generations, said De Paoli.

The SCCEF was established in 2012 to improve support for non-profit organizations in the South Cariboo like the Historical Society.

In a Free Press story from the April 5, 2018 edition, De Paoli is quoted as saying. “There was a set of seed funding that was provided by the Northern Development Initiative Trust, the 100 Mile District and the Cariboo Regional District. That funding now is invested and every year generates a set of interest that then we’re able to make available to the community through grants.”

The types of grants that will be available are related to education, community support, sports, arts and culture and preservation, says De Paoli.

“So there’s quite a wide range of community programming that benefits from the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation.”

Ulli Vogler of the 100 Mile House and District Historical Society said that following COVID-19 they were struggling financially not having the donations and normal traffic to the site. So they applied to the foundation to get their fences fixed.

READ MORE: Foundation kicks off inaugural donations

Vogler said some of the original fencing is at the end of its life, particularly going toward the greenbelt.

The prices have almost doubled, she said, and they are grateful for the assistance of the $5,000 from the foundation.

Several non-profit organizations in the South Cariboo have benefited from the existence of the foundation. Among these are the Lone Butte Historical Association, the 100 Mile White Cane Association and the Bridge Lake Fair. A complete list can be found on the foundation website.

The SCCEF is always accepting grant applications. The application form can be found on the website at www.sccef.org.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter