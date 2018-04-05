A cheque for $1,000 being presented to Ryan Dugaro (centre) by Christine Gallagher (left), NDIT board member Margo Wagner, Laura Dewar and SCCEF Vice President Lisa De Paoli. Max Winkelman photo.

Foundation kicks off inaugural donations

Relate Parenting and Story Walk programs to benefit

For their inaugural donations, the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation (SCCEF) donated $1,000 to the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre’s (CFEC) Relate Parenting Program and $3,000 to the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy’s (CCPL) Story Walk Program on March 29.

The South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation has been set up to support, promote, advance and encourage all the community members of the South Cariboo, says Vice President Lisa De Paoli.

“There was a set of seed funding that was provided by the [Northern Development Initiative Trust], the 100 Mile District and the Cariboo Regional District. That funding now is invested and every year generates a set of interest that then we’re able to make available to the community through grants.”

The types of grants that will be available are related to education, community support, sports, arts and culture and preservation, says De Paoli.

“So there’s quite a wide range of community programming that benefits from the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation.”

Every year there’s a granting process, there will be a call out to the community to let them know around April what kind of programming they’ll support with a grant application on their website.

The 2018 grant process will start near the end of April, she says.

The CFEC’s Relate Parenting Program is a six-week program that provides information and support for parents with teens from 10 to 16 to help them understand how to relate to their teeny-tweeny, according to De Paoli. The story walk program is an interactive program that includes storyboards, such as at a park, where children can read a few pages of a book at a time before walking to the next storyboard.

“It promotes literacy. It promotes reading and reading with your child, which is a fantastic thing, and also being out in the community and out in the park and outside which we know helps children develop their wonderful brains.”

The SCCEF is also available for discussion with community members if they want to develop a set of legacy funding in one of the categories they support, in which case people are asked to phone SCCEF president Doug Dent at 250-644-4663.

The donations were in collaboration with the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th. For more information visit sccef.org.

 

