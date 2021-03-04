Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Executive Director Chris Pettman accepts a cheque of $10,000 from the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation’s president Doug Dent. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Executive Director Chris Pettman accepts a cheque of $10,000 from the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation’s president Doug Dent. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

$10,000 granted to help advance gender equality

Money disbursed to the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre.

A new grant of $10,000 is jumpstarting a program for transgender, gender fluid and Two-Spirit people in the South Cariboo.

Funded equally by the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation (SCCEF) and the Community Foundation of Canada, the grant will be disbursed to the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre for its new Gender-Affirming Counselling program. It will also support women and girls and work towards building a future grounded in equity, inclusion and justice.

“The South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation is proud to fund this project which will support Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people through their mission, activities, and partnerships,” SCCEF president Doug Dent said.

By partnering with the Prince George Community Foundation, the SCCEF is one of 21 local community foundations across Canada that are taking part in this federally sponsored program. In total, these community foundations are granting $3.5 million towards the women’s movement and it’s thanks to Prince George Community Foundation that the CFEC was able to secure the funds.

READ MORE: COVID-19 precautions in the South Cariboo

Lisa De Paoli, SCCEF vice-president and a former executive director of the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre, said gender-diverse services have long been needed in the community, especially at the high school level when youth tend to explore their gender and may realize it doesn’t match up to the sex they had when they were born.

The mental health issues that can come from hiding this fact contributes to a high suicide rate amongst trans and gender-diverse people, De Paoli said. Simply having someone to talk to, she added, is one of the best resources anyone can have. It’s all the better if it’s a dedicated counsellor experienced in providing gender-affirming services who will be able to help the individual in need.

“It’s pretty awesome the foundation was in a position with Prince George to do this,” said De Paoli. “This is an opportunity to both get funding for this area and use it as an opportunity to promote LGBTS issues and raise awareness and support.

“This is just going to enhance the services they provide.”

Chris Pettman, executive director of the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre, said he is excited to have the funds to provide the services.

De Paoli noted the South Cariboo tends to be a more traditional community and it’s important to increase the region’s understanding and support for gender diversity. She likens it to the strong support for indigenous communities that have developed over the last few decades. Helping out non-profits is very important to her, she added.

“They always need funding and they always have more needs than funding available.”

Andrea Dicks, president of the CFC, said the organization’s purpose is to ‘relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs. To create communities of true belonging and recover from this pandemic, we need to advance gender equality across the country.

“We’re grateful for the financial support from the Government of Canada and the leadership of both the Prince George Community Foundation and the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation who are taking part in these efforts.”

Community members can call 250-395-5155 or email counselling@cariboofamily.org to learn more about these services and set up an appointment. They will be offering virtual services, in-person and walk-and-talk services, while protecting the anonymity of their clients.

@patrickdavies
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman
Next story
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Just Posted

Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Executive Director Chris Pettman accepts a cheque of $10,000 from the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation’s president Doug Dent. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
$10,000 granted to help advance gender equality

Money disbursed to the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre.

Gaia spent her puppy years in Sheridan Lake before being chosen as a facilities access dog at Canuck Place. (Photo submitted).
Puppy raised in South Cariboo supports sick kids at Canuck Place

Gaia, a two-year-old lab-retriever cross, was recently selected for a job at Canuck Place.

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

A 100 Mile RCMP officer stands watch at the intersction of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Volunteers, police search Highway 97 for articles related to high-speed chase

Search will stretch from Canco Gas Station in Lac La Hache to 150 Mile House.

100 Mile Conservation Officer Joel Kline and YEP student Jill Matlock found themselves wrangling four horses on Highway 97 on Feb. 17. The horses were travelling at a steady trot up the highway after escaping their corral. (Jill Matlock photo - submitted).
Conservation officers wrangle horses on Highway 97

Jill Matlock never expected to be herding four horses in a truck.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Ravi Kahlon is shown in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. eases requirements, extends deadline for small business recovery grants

Businesses must now show a 30 per cent drop in revenue in any one month compared to the year before

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

(File photo)
Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Most Read