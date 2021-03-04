$10,000 granted to help advance gender equality

A new grant of $10,000 is jumpstarting a program for transgender, gender fluid and Two-Spirit people in the South Cariboo.

Funded equally by the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation (SCCEF) and the Community Foundation of Canada, the grant will be disbursed to the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre for its new Gender-Affirming Counselling program. It will also support women and girls and work towards building a future grounded in equity, inclusion and justice.

“The South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation is proud to fund this project which will support Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people through their mission, activities, and partnerships,” SCCEF president Doug Dent said.

By partnering with the Prince George Community Foundation, the SCCEF is one of 21 local community foundations across Canada that are taking part in this federally sponsored program. In total, these community foundations are granting $3.5 million towards the women’s movement and it’s thanks to Prince George Community Foundation that the CFEC was able to secure the funds.

READ MORE: COVID-19 precautions in the South Cariboo

Lisa De Paoli, SCCEF vice-president and a former executive director of the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre, said gender-diverse services have long been needed in the community, especially at the high school level when youth tend to explore their gender and may realize it doesn’t match up to the sex they had when they were born.

The mental health issues that can come from hiding this fact contributes to a high suicide rate amongst trans and gender-diverse people, De Paoli said. Simply having someone to talk to, she added, is one of the best resources anyone can have. It’s all the better if it’s a dedicated counsellor experienced in providing gender-affirming services who will be able to help the individual in need.

“It’s pretty awesome the foundation was in a position with Prince George to do this,” said De Paoli. “This is an opportunity to both get funding for this area and use it as an opportunity to promote LGBTS issues and raise awareness and support.

“This is just going to enhance the services they provide.”

Chris Pettman, executive director of the South Cariboo Enrichment Centre, said he is excited to have the funds to provide the services.

De Paoli noted the South Cariboo tends to be a more traditional community and it’s important to increase the region’s understanding and support for gender diversity. She likens it to the strong support for indigenous communities that have developed over the last few decades. Helping out non-profits is very important to her, she added.

“They always need funding and they always have more needs than funding available.”

Andrea Dicks, president of the CFC, said the organization’s purpose is to ‘relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs. To create communities of true belonging and recover from this pandemic, we need to advance gender equality across the country.

“We’re grateful for the financial support from the Government of Canada and the leadership of both the Prince George Community Foundation and the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation who are taking part in these efforts.”

Community members can call 250-395-5155 or email counselling@cariboofamily.org to learn more about these services and set up an appointment. They will be offering virtual services, in-person and walk-and-talk services, while protecting the anonymity of their clients.

@patrickdavies

patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House