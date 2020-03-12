COVID-19 precautions in the South Cariboo

While thus far there’s been only one COVID-19 case within the entire Interior Health region, a number of local precautions are being taken. We’ve compiled a list to keep local residents up to date:

Carefree Manor

Carefree Manor is asking family, friends and volunteers to refrain from visiting Carefree Manor to the best of their ability for the next two weeks, says Cindy Parent, who manages the senior residence.

“This is strictly a precautionary measure at this time. With the age group that resides here at Carefree Manor, it’s a very vulnerable age group and we wanted, to the best of our ability, minimize the number of people that are coming into Carefree Manor to minimize the risk of having any virus come into Carefree Manor.”

They will reassess the situation in two weeks’ time and see where things are at, says Parent.

“We have roughly about 12 residents that drive here at Carefree Manor. I have asked that, and it’s ultimately their choice, but if they could stay at Carefree Manor to the best of their ability that would be fantastic. But ultimately, again, if they choose to go to wherever they want to go, that’s their choice,” she says. “None of this is set in stone. It’s all recommendations.”

The response so far from volunteers and family members seems to be an overwhelming sense of appreciation for their concern for the residents, says Parent.

School District 27

No District has made a decision regarding closures after spring break and any decision to do so would come after direction from the Minister of Education, according to SD27 executive assistant and manager of communications Carrie Pratt.

“In the event that this occurs, SD27 will issue a press release.”

The South Cariboo Age Friendly Society

The Age Friendly Society has cancelled its March 26 event.

“The Board of Directors met on the 10th of March to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on our programs. It was felt that in view of current information and the need to act proactively with a view to the safety and wellness of participants we must delay our regular gatherings. With this thought in mind, we wish to advise that the March 26, 2020 event is cancelled. The board will be reviewing this position every two weeks and will keep you updated.”

They note they appreciate the patience and understanding of members and of all who attend Age Friendly events and look forward to meeting members again when it is safe to do so.

Wranglers

The KIJHL has agreed to follow suit with the CHL and several professional leagues to suspend operations immediately, according to Wranglers president Tom Bachynski.

“The league will review in the coming days and have a clearer path within the next few days. Our apologies to the stalwart fans but in the interest of public safety this is the right thing to do.”

Cariboo Regional District

At this point, the Cariboo Regional District is monitoring the official recommendations coming from the BC Centre for Disease Control and local health authorities and keeping an eye on the situation, according to Manager of Communications Emily Epp. They’ve have had discussions with staff and are encouraging them to follow best practices for preventative hygiene.

“This is the case in our libraries as well; currently we are still going ahead with regularly-scheduled and spring break library activities in our branches. The COVID-19 situation is evolving daily, though, and we will follow the guidance of the health authorities and the BC Centre for Disease Control. If they provide a formal recommendation to suspend programming, then we will act on those recommendations right away.”

If library patrons are concerned about visiting the library, the CRD is encouraging them to explore the library’s online resources, according to Epp.

“The library has access to e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and many other digital resources – all available through the library webpage. If you need help using these resources, give your local branch a call.”

