Library ‘Take-Out’ program launched

In an effort to provide library services safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) libraries, including the Thompson-Nicola Mobile Library, have launched their Library Takeout program to deliver library materials to rural communities.

The Library Takeout program works much like restaurants, which are now providing pick-up food services during this recent health crisis.

To order “Library Takeout,” TNRL cardholders can log into the tnrl.ca website and put items on hold. A notification will be sent to the cardholders when the requested items are ready.

Orders are assembled by librarians and put the items in single-use paper bags. Cardholders can pick up their items when the Mobile Library stops at their communities.

Returned library items are quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before they are handled by the librarians.

For more information, email mobilelibrary@tnrd.ca or phone 1-888-552-2665.

The Mobile Library stops on Fridays at 70 Mile General Store (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), South Green Lake Fire Hall (10-11 a.m.), Loon Lake Community Hall (2:15-3 p.m.) and 20 Mile at Loon Lake Rd. and Highway 97 (3:30-4 p.m.). Upcoming dates: Sept. 25; Oct. 16; Nov. 27 and Dec. 18.

SMAC public meeting

Nine people attended the Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) open public meeting on Aug. 10. A number of items were discussed.

A treasurer’s report was also presented at the meeting, noting the board has spent $6,000 to date during the current fiscal year for firewood. SMAC spokesperson Kathleen Judd says they have more than 40 cords of firewood on hand with 20 cords still to come. The board believes this should be enough to see them through winter.

Judd says the Thompson-Nicola Regional District sent in a delinquent bill of $435 for dump fees at the 70 Mile Eco-Depot. She adds it was likely from the 2018/2019 season.

There was a discussion regarding the rental of the teacherage at the meeting and it was noted four groups applied to rent the house. It was noted the board decided to offer the people who lost everything in a recent house fire in 70 Mile House would be offered the rental.

It was determined the rent for October through March will be $1,000 per month, with $500 per month being paid back to the renters if they looked after feeding the furnace and making sure it doesn’t go out.

Judd says the deadline can be extended as necessary on a month-by-month basis.

She adds the work on the teacherage will be completed this month and it will be furnished with items from SMAC.

The rent will change from March to June because lawn mowing will be included then.

Judd adds they will only be leasing the teacherage until June 2021 and then it will be re-evaluated.

It was noted the board was considering having a bazaar; however, it was determined it wouldn’t be possible while being compliant with the COVID-19 suggested gathering regulations.

Instead, it was decided SMAC would have a number of items in the gymnasium, which would be open Monday through Saturday (Aug. 31-Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), where people could purchase items for a donation. On Sept. 4, everything would be cleaned up and put away prior to the church service on Sunday morning.

Judd says they will try to arrange a Christmas Bazaar and perhaps set up five vendors in the gym.

She notes the financial books have been given to an accountant who will send them off in hopes of reinstating SMAC’s society number status.

Meanwhile, she says everything is “going good at SMAC and they are very busy.”

Sunday Services

The South Cariboo Community Fellowship is holding Sunday Services at the Seventy Mile Access Centre gymnasium from 10 a.m. to noon. The gathering will be held under the social distancing protocol.

