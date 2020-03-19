Ken Alexander’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

A house fire that claimed the home of Michael Huber and Alisha Brandle on March 11 still had a couple of hot spots flickering on March 13. 100 Mile House Fire Rescue provided mutual aid for the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department members. (Ken Alexander - Correspondent)

70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department (70MHVFD) members received a callout for a house fire around 3 p.m. on March 11, according to 70 Mile House Firefighters Association (70MFA) president Dennis Huber.

While he was out of the area when the callout came in, Huber says he understands the house, which was just north of the 70 Mile Motel, was close to being fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue provided mutual aid, he says adding, it was a matter of protecting the out-buildings and keeping the fire under control.

Michael Huber and Alisha Brandle and their two dogs made it out of the house safely, he notes.

They will be staying at the Huber farmhouse until other housing arrangements can be made.

Annual general meeting

The 70MFA is holding its annual general meeting at the fire hall on March 31, starting at 7 p.m.

Huber adds everyone in the community is encouraged to attend the meeting.

“Come and attend [the meeting]. You don’t have to worry about being nominated or stand in for anything. Just give us your two-bits worth.”

Grant approved

Huber says the 70MHVFD got approved for a $25,000 grant from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities to purchase five Wildfire Interface pumps.

“They’ll be put into our new Structural Protection Unit trailer, which we hope to have ready to go this spring.”

He notes they have other grants in the process, but he doesn’t know when they’ll go through.

“We’ll get the other stuff we need as the other grants are finalized….”

SMAC news

The Seventy Mile Access Centre board members got together with the board members of the 70 Mile House Community Club to discuss the availability of SMAC’s gymnasium for major events while the Community Hall is closed for renovations.

SMAC spokesperson Kathleen Judd says the meeting went well as they ironed out the events the Community Club would rent the SMAC facility for, events they will host together with volunteers from both groups, and events SMAC would host alone.

The details are being worked on now and an events calendar should be available in the near future.

Community Club chair Ken Huber says the meeting was productive.

“It’s always good to work with SMAC on projects because side-by-side we serve the same community, so it’s all good.”

Following a rental agreement, the South Cariboo Community Fellowship services will be held in the SMAC gymnasium.

SMAC upgrades

Volunteers have been busy sprucing up the SMAC facility with some fresh paint, elbow grease and adding a little sparkle to the displays.

The board will be doing some electrical upgrades this summer by changing the lights to LED fluorescents, starting in the teacherage and the thrift store and continuing on through individual rooms in an effort to lower hydro costs.

Asbestos disposal

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has implemented new rules regarding the disposal of Potential Asbestos Containing Materials (PACM) if it was installed or from a building constructed before 1990.

The move was made to protect workers and the public from the risk of asbestos exposure at solid waste facilities, including the 70 Mile Eco-Depot.

PACM materials include gypsum wallboard and mud compound; plaster and plasterboard; vinyl flooring and levelling compound; ceiling tiles; cement pipe; stucco and cement siding; and spray-applied insulation and attic insulation.

If the load contains any of the above-mentioned materials and it’s pre-1990, it’s required to double bagged. Bags ($2 each) will be available for purchase at the Eco-Depot.

Anyone bringing in construction waste from any build, demolition or renovation will be asked to fill out a declaration form at the Eco-Depot.

For detailed information, including disposal instructions and restrictions, pick up an Asbestos Declaration and Acknowledgement Form from your local Eco-Depot or online at tnrd.ca/asbestos.

Summer hours

70 Mile Eco-Depot is starting its summer hours schedule on Wednesday, April 1.

During the summer schedule, the Eco-Depot will be open Saturday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile Library

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Mobile Library will be parked at the 70 Mile General Store on March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drop by and see what it offers.

Community