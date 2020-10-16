Willy Giesbrecht, left, Ron Boehm, centre, and Jim McLean are part of the five-member Cariboo Country Ramblers. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Willy Giesbrecht, left, Ron Boehm, centre, and Jim McLean are part of the five-member Cariboo Country Ramblers. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Cariboo Country Ramblers keep the music flowing

“It’s a fun thing and it keeps our fingers nimble and our brains active.”

To the seniors’ set, the Cariboo Country Ramblers are the ultimate boy band.

Ron Boehm on guitar, his brother Bob on bass and Jim McLean on the accordion with Willy Giesbrecht doing double duty on guitar and vocals and Earl Erickson, on harmonica, spelling him off. The five-member band even has a regular gig: playing to seniors at the local care homes in 100 Mile House and regularly at the Pioneer Centre in Lac La Hache, although their performances have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The members, who are all in their late 70s and early 80s, meet every week to practice at Boehm’s house in Lac La Hache, where they spread out to ensure physical distancing. They used to have a female piano player in their band – Mary Huber – but she dropped out when she hit her mid-80s.

READ MORE: Secret to a long marriage ‘never go to bed mad’

“It’s a fun thing and it keeps our fingers nimble and our brains active,” said Boehm, one of the original members from 15 years ago. “You start playing and it doesn’t take long – they’re all tapping their toes.”

It’s so fun the group wanted to start its own monthly ‘Arizona Country Jam,’ in which musicians sit around in a circle and take turns doing a number, but it was derailed this year because of COVID-19. Boehm and Giesbrecht, who previously travelled together to Arizona in the winters, got the idea for one here because they enjoyed jamming with strangers three or four times a week.

“It’s just a bunch of individual musicians getting together and you take your turn at the mic. It’s kind of nice,” Giesbrecht said, adding they still hope to get the jam going “if things ever settle down and we get back to doing things normally.”

The Pioneer Centre already has a Bluegrass jam that, pre-pandemic, would happen on the third Sunday of every month, but they have a different line-up of music, Boehm said. In the old days, it didn’t matter because they knew every song. But as they get older, it’s getting harder to remember.

“We used to be able to play 100 songs and never looked at the sheet,” he said. “Now you need a sheet in front of you or you forget the words.”

At a recent practice, only three of them showed up – Boehm, Giesbrecht and McLean – but that didn’t stop them from their jam. McLean, a former bagpiper-turned-accordion player, is the latest addition to the group, having joined them about a year ago after they poached him from the Carefree Manor to replace their late fiddle player.

“We thought we’d give him a listen,” Boehm said. “Since we couldn’t get a fiddle, we thought ‘why not an accordion’?”

Boehm, who used to play guitar when he was 17 and only got back into it about 25 years ago, said despite the pandemic, the Ramblers intend to keep playing as long as they can, although they are taking precautions.

“With this thing (COVID) starting up again, it’s harder to get out,” he said. “We’re keeping our circle a little smaller. We’re more careful than we used to be.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Willy Giesbrecht, left, Ron Boehm, centre, and Jim MacLean are part of the five-member Country Cariboo Ramblers. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Willy Giesbrecht, left, Ron Boehm, centre, and Jim MacLean are part of the five-member Country Cariboo Ramblers. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Ron Boehm is one of the founding members of the Cariboo Country Ramblers (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Ron Boehm is one of the founding members of the Cariboo Country Ramblers (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Jim MacLean is the newest addition to the Cariboo Country Ramblers (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Jim MacLean is the newest addition to the Cariboo Country Ramblers (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Previous story
Act of creation ‘spiritual and liberating’

Just Posted

Rowan and Archer Hermiston, of 108 Mile Ranch, make lanterns and pumpkin in ahead of this year’s Halloween celebrations. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Trick-or-treating to go ahead in 100 Mile this Halloween

Halloween celebrations will go ahead in parts of the South Cariboo this year

The 100 Mile RCMP is seeking help in identifying this woman involved in using counterfeit US currency. (Photo submitted)
New case of counterfeit money use at 100 Mile Freschco

The Tim Hortons incident has been resolved and the owner repaid in full

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in South Cariboo

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Scott Andrews, BC NDP
BC VOTES 2020: Q&A with five Cariboo-Chilcotin candidates

We asked each candidate to answer five questions

Willy Giesbrecht, front, and Ron Boehm, are members of the Cariboo Country Ramblers. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Cariboo Country Ramblers keep the music flowing

“It’s a fun thing and it keeps our fingers nimble and our brains active.”

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

A woman arrives at a polling station to vote in the provincial election in the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mail-in ballot uptake in B.C. influenced by political leaning, geography

Voters in the most left-leaning ridings much more likely to request packages than in right-leaning

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Interior Health (IH) region overnight. (Getty)
Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to Interior Health Authority

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

Most Read