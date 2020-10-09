Irene and Willy Giesbrecht celebrated their 64th anniversary on Oct. 6. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Secret to a long marriage ‘never go to bed mad’

They were on a blind date but it was love at first sight for Willy Giesbrecht and Irene Lilley.

They were on a blind date but it was love at first sight for Willy Giesbrecht and Irene Lilley.

“I wasn’t going to let her get away,” Willy said. “It’s the same as when you go fishing. You know when a fish pulls hard, it’s a big fish and not a little stinker. I knew I hooked into a big one. She was a keeper.”

Four months after they went to a movie – they have no idea what one – the two were married on Oct. 6, 1956. The couple celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this week, as well as Irene’s 83rd birthday, which was on Oct. 3. It was a quiet affair – in the old days they might have attended a square dance but it’s been a while since anyone swung their partners in B.C.

At one time, the Giesbrechts had their toes firmly in the square dance circle in the Cariboo. They started dancing in Boston Bar with five couples in a basement for something to do in the evenings, later forming their first club at 150 Mile House. At the time, they were living in Forest Grove, having retired there in 2010 after spending most of their married life in the Fraser Canyon.

“When we retired we were in the square dance movement. We were going to take a year or two off but I was calling at the time … that fall we formed our first club at 150 Mile. We were also dancing with clubs in Lac La Hache, Lone Butte and 100 Mile,” Willy said. “Unfortunately, the square dance movement in 100 Mile and all of B.C. is pretty much dead. There’s not the activity there used to be.”

The Giesbrechts, who now live at the Scenic Place Mobile Home Park in 100 Mile, had swapped square dancing for travelling a few years ago. They would take the fifth wheel to the local lakes, travel across Canada or head down south for the winters with good friends Rob and Judy Boehm. They gave up the snowbird lifestyle when the cost of insurance got too high.

READ MORE: Couple celebrates 70 years together

They both miss the square dancing, which they say kept them active and off the couch. “We used to have a jamboree here. It was nothing to have over 100 people or more,” Irene said.

But the couple has since found other things to do together. Willy does woodwork – he makes everything from salt-and-pepper shakers to napkin holders, while Irene works on colourful quilts. The two sell their crafts, along with those done by the Boehms, at the Heritage Market in the 108 on Saturdays during the summer. “It kills time,” Willy said.

When asked the secret to a long marriage, Irene suggested Willy go first, saying: “I want to hear what you say.”

He obliged. “The first thing you’ve got to realize is you marry the person for who they are,” he said. “It’s sort of a surprise package. You have to realize each person is their own person and have their own ideas and views. You don’t keep secrets and you never go to bed mad.”

Irene agreed, noting she tried to go to bed mad one time and Willy made her spill it, asking her what was wrong. “You put it right there,” he said, plunking his hand on the table.

Irene said the two of them also have their own interests. She quilts and would go swimming, while Willy plays in a band with his buddies. “It’s been really good,” she said.

As he wrapped his arms around his wife, Willy agreed. “I’ve rubbed her back for 64 years.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile House featured in comedy album

Just Posted

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

CRD wants more time for input province’s rural slaughter modernization policy changes

During the regular meeting Oct. 2, directors said the Oct. 19 deadline didn’t give them enough time

Lone Butte man arrested in connection with 2018 murder

Wayne Seterengen, 49, found dead in a residence on Wolfe Road in the Horse Lake area.

Low mortgage rates, pent-up demand makes third quarter property sales soar in northern B.C.

Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House all see value increases

Trap training hoped to address overbundance of beavers near Williams Lake

Xat’sull members learn to set traps and process a beaver

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Most Read