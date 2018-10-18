Albert Frost wails on the his guitar at the Forest Grove Community Hall on Monday, Oct. 13, on a stop in the CanAfrica Blues Tour. Beth Audet photo.

VIDEO: The CanAfrica Blues Tour stops in Forest Grove

Doc MacLean and Albert Frost treated an intimate crowd to a unique blend of blues.

The unexpected duo of Doc MacLean and Albert Frost stopped in Forest Grove on their CanAfrica Blues Tour on Monday, Oct. 15, to treat an intimate crowd to their unique blend of blues.

Albert Frost, who hails from the Cape Town area in South Africa, said he first jammed with MacLean when he came through his town on one of his tours.

He said it took one minute of playing together for them to realize the collaboration worked.

“It’s basically a blues stream of consciousness,” he said. “I have an African tinge to my guitar playing and Doc is a fantastic storyteller, so we have these completely different styles that somehow work together.”

He said the contrasting styles mesh well because the musicians are never fighting for the same space.

“We both experience music as a sacred thing, so we take it very seriously and we mean everything we do and that comes across in the performance.”

RELATED: One can for some music at benefit concert for 100 Mile House Food Bank

For Frost, coming to Canada for the first time and touring with MacLean has been both a whirlwind and a culture shock.

The 60-stop tour has taken the duo from South Africa to Toronto, then out east to the Maritimes before working their way westward.

MacLean, who said he’s been up and down Highway 97 for about 40 years, said it was a treat to be able to get off the highway to visit the Grove.

“It’s so nice that there’s something here and [that] you guys are doing live music. It opens more things for more people when you have a venue.”

The duo played to a small gathering of folks in the Forest Grove Community Hall, their performance completely unaffected by the small venue or the light crowd.

“We play places big and small all over two, three continents, really, from concert halls to tiny little holes in the wall, so every night is great for us,” said MacLean. “We enjoy every show.”

RELATED: Get your jam on with the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre in 100 Mile House

Local harmonica legend Dan Thompson stepped in front of the lights to join the duo for a song.

“I’ve been dreaming about this all week,” he told MacLean during the set break.

As MacLean thanked him and signed his poster, Thompson raved about the experience.

“To play with journeymen is just a pleasure, because you know everything is going to go right, won’t be any mistakes,” and if there are mistakes, he joked they could just call it jazz.

“It was a real pleasure, I’ll tell ya.”

The show was put on by Forest Grove locals Astrid Hensey and Steve Roy of Momentum Productions.

Hensey and Roy have been putting on local shows for about eight years. Their profits have always gone to the artists and venues. They’ve never taken a penny for themselves.

“We just do this for the love of doing it and just to have live music in our community,” said Hensey.

RELATED: Forest Grove’s Hootstock Festival brings the magic

She said the people at the Forest Grove Community Hall are trying to book more shows and events in their venue and that they were a dream to work with.

“It’s really important to have all sorts of art in the community and we don’t get that opportunity here in 100 Mile unless somebody does it. So we’ve been doing it for years and we could really use more support.”

The best way for people to support live music and keep performers coming to the area, she said, is to simply come out to shows.

Kerry Tunnacliffe came to the show with her husband, daughter and some friends.

She said the show was “awesome” and featured “really great talent” and that “it’s worth the effort to come out.”

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Doc MacLean sings the blues at the Forest Grove Community Hall on Monday, Oct. 15. Beth Audet photo.

Previous story
After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

Just Posted

VIDEO: The CanAfrica Blues Tour stops in Forest Grove

Doc MacLean and Albert Frost treated an intimate crowd to a unique blend of blues.

Forest Grove & District Recreation Society hoping to get funding for community hall improvements

Lack of proper insolation in Forest Grove Community Hall could be fixed

100 Mile Wranglers have a tough road trip in the Kootenays

After suffering a 5-2 loss to the Rockies, 100 Mile rebounded with a 4-2 win over Golden

392 of 28,890 eligible voters have cast ballots so far, says Cariboo Regional District

The last chance to vote is on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

In Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael, some coming home find no home

State emergency management officials said some 124,500 customers across the Panhandle were still without power Wednesday morning and 1,157 remained in shelters.

Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Saudi Arabia, which initially called the allegations “baseless,” has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over recent days.

Manhunt in Crimea for possible accomplice in school attack

An 18-year-old student, who later killed himself, was initially believed to be the only one involved

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

Police in Canada posted a photo of a $215 ticket given to someone who allegedly had a baggy of marijuana in their car

Great British Columbia ShakeOut earthquake drill reminder

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in the Great ShakeOut

Most Read