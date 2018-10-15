One can for some music at benefit concert for 100 Mile House Food Bank

Lydia McLelland, seen here at the Parkinson Superwalk, will be one of the performers. File photo.

A benefit concert for the 100 Mile House and District Food Bank will be held at the Hillside Community Church on Oct. 27 with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

“It’s just for saying thank you to the food bank. Especially after Thanksgiving, their food supply would probably diminish quite a bit so we thought why don’t we say thank you, ” said Alamaz Durand, one of the organizers of the benefit concert. “There’s going to be a variety of performances there, one of them being the 100 Mile Community Band and there is going to be performers young and old.”

Some of the performers in the benefit concert are David Webber, Lydia McLelland, Claire Kreschuk and many more performing in various ways, such as singing, piano music or playing the guitar.

RELATED: Benefit concert at Evangelical Church in 100 Mile House raises money for Red Cross

The concert is independent of the food bank, who have no association with the concert other than receiving non-perishable goods and other donations that the concert will collect for admittance.

A member of 100 Mile House and District Food Bank will be at the doors to accept the donations.

Someone from the food bank will also be there to thank and speak to the people who attend the concert.

“It’s supposed to be a very nice fun evening for people to enjoy, especially in our community,” said Durand.

The organizers are still looking at whether or not there will be any concessions available during the concert.

The winter months are when a lot more people come to the food bank looking for food, according to Bob Hicks, the executive director.

“The numbers do go up the winter months because of employment in this town. There’s a lot of families where both parents are working but they’re working for minimum wage and there are a lot of families with one parent working for minimum wage and that cannot support a family,” he said.

The 100 Mile and District Food Bank survives year-round, strictly on donations from the public and receive one gaming grant per year said Hicks.

RELATED: Smile cookie campaign raises $4,200 for 100 Mile House Food Bank

“We really appreciate what the community does for us.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.