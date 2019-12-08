The 100 Mile Artist’s Guild showcasing winter-themed artwork

‘Each piece represents what the artist thinks is the longest night’

Susan Kruse (left), Cheryl Gauthier, Carole Munro and Penny Bailey are some of the featured artists displaying work inside the South Cariboo Business Centre for Decemeber. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least inside the South Cariboo Business Centre, anyways.

For the month of December, a series of artwork will be hanging on display from different members of the Cariboo Artist’s Guild.

According to Patsy Granberg, the Guild’s director, each member suggested a theme for the exhibition and the group took a vote.

The theme for December’s showcase is titled The Longest Night. Each artist took that theme and painted a new piece of work that was inspired by the theme.

“Each piece represents what the artist thinks is the longest night,” said Susan Kruse, one of the guild’s many members. “For myself, I painted a piece of an early sunset. You get this sunset in the early afternoon and then shortly after it’s a long night.”

One artist painted a picture of people gathered around a fire while another painted a picture of the sky at night.

“It’s great to be directed to paint something that may be outside of the artists’ comfort zones,” said Granberg. “This theme seemed to be the most intriguing.”

This showcase features work from 10 artists.

“The business centre gets a good flow of people on a daily basis,” said Granberg. “We hope viewing this showcase inspires the public to go to the main gallery and look at more art.”

