Local artist finds no approach a successful approach for abstract work

Select artwork by 108 Mile-based artist Shirley Gibson-Bull will be on display for the month of November inside the South Cariboo Business Centre.

Gibson-Bull’s approach to art is slightly different than most, with a “blind eye” approach, she lets the canvas paint itself.

“I do a lot of experimental abstract work,” said Gibson-Bull. “I don’t plan, I play. I will pour ink and move it around.”

Inside the Showcase Gallery, you will find about 10 pieces of Gibson-Bull’s work hanging on display. In an interview with Gibson-Bull, she talked about her former years being very organized and well thought out – teaching primary students. Art offered an escape from her structured past.

“This is great for me,” said Gibson-Bull.

Majoring in art, Gibson-Bull has worked with oils, watercolour, acrylics, silkscreen and pottery. Now, her primary medium tends to be ink.

“I pour the ink, turn the ink around and use different things to mix it – credit cards or salts for example.”

She takes a blank canvas and just starts. Generally, something will come to mind as she works with the canvas. Gibson-Bull admitted to using a bit of organized detail, but it’s a last-minute decision.

“I like an abstract look,” said Gibson-Bull. “I am minimalist. I like plain things.”

Gibson-Bull said she tends to use a lot of neutral colours in her paintings.

“I like bright colours but I am more interested in shapes and textures.”

When asked what her favourite part about painting was, Gibson-Bull said the excitement of not having a plan.

“I find it exciting to see how different pieces turn out,” said Gibson-Bull. “It’s a surprise. Not everybody will like my work, I think there is a very narrow group of people who like it.”

Gibson-Bull’s work will be on display for the remainder of the month until December. The artwork on display is for sale.

