Rose Mills and Timothy Woods at the Critical Masquerade Party in 100 Mile House on Oct. 26. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Everything you need to know about this year’s Halloween events in the South Cariboo

Looking for something spooky to celebrate Halloween this year?

There are plenty of events to check out around the South Cariboo.

PSO Haunted

House

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School grads of 2020 are bringing their Annual Haunted House back to the 108 Heritage Site.

This year’s theme is the McVee Family Haunted House and will feature redneck cannibals.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature a bonfire, concession stands and a bake sale.

There may also be fireworks.

RELATED: Redneck cannibals to invade the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Halloween

Interlakes

Halloween Party

The Interlakes Community Centre will be hosting a Halloween party starting at 5 p.m.

There will be chilli hotdogs, a costume contest and games.

For more information, call Maggie at 250-593-4869.

Lone Butte

Trunk or Treat

Trunk and treating will be at the Lone Butte Community Hall, were set up will start at 4 p.m.

The action starts at 5 p.m. Prizes for best-decorated car or truck will also be given out. There will be tons of activities, including laser tag and lots of other games and crafts.

Free hot dogs and hot chocolate are also available.

A ‘bring your own carved pumpkin’ contest will also be held.

Fireworks are set to explode at dusk.

Light up the Night!

The Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship will be running a free event from 5 to 7 p.m. at their location on 4930 Telqua Drive in 108 Mile Ranch.

Games, candy, hot dogs, hot chocolate and popcorn will be available.

Fireworks will start at 7:15 p.m.

Fire Dept. Haunted House

100 Mile Fire Rescue is holding a haunted house from 6 to 10 p.m. at 1-385 Horse Lake Road. Hot chocolate will be available and admission is by donation.

