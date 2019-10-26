There are always plenty of creepy figures at the PSO Haunted House such as seen here at last year’s event. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Redneck cannibals to invade the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Halloween

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s grad class is putting together another haunted house

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s class of 2020 is getting spooky on Oct. 31.

The high school grads will be putting on its annual Haunted House with the theme being redneck cannibals. The event takes place on Halloween night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the 108 Mile Heritage Site.

“So they’re looking at having different rooms. The stalls, as usual, will be done up as different situations. I think there will be a kitchen, a living room and different things like that. I haven’t heard 100 per cent from the kids on what that will look like yet,” said Tanya Guenther, the grad chairperson.

Related: 100 Mile House secondary school’s haunted house ‘impressive’

There will be a bonfire, a concession stand and the students will also be running a bake sale at the same time. There may also be a possibility of fireworks but Guenther said they are not sure if it will actually be happening or not.

Last year, the haunted house was at the school’s gym, but this year’s class decided to move it back to the Heritage Site.

“Each year, of course, there is a different group of students and this year’s grad class when talking about it decided they liked the barn better than the gym and wanted to move it back out there. They find it spookier,” said Guenther.

Entry is by donation. All proceeds go to the grad class for their prom.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lac la Hache students show off their fashion sense

Just Posted

Wolf cull being eyed for threatened Itcha-Ilgachuz caribou herd west of Williams Lake

The number of animals has gone from 700 in 2018 down to 385

Multiple power outages in the South Cariboo

1,500+ customers affected in Forest Grove, Canim Lake area

Redneck cannibals to invade the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Halloween

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s grad class is putting together another haunted house

Nothing but losers in this election

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

16Years Ago (2003): The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Grad Committee turned… Continue reading

Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

What are you dressing up as this Halloween?

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

‘Whistleblower’ not granted standing at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

Most Read