Redneck cannibals to invade the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Halloween

There are always plenty of creepy figures at the PSO Haunted House such as seen here at last year’s event. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s class of 2020 is getting spooky on Oct. 31.

The high school grads will be putting on its annual Haunted House with the theme being redneck cannibals. The event takes place on Halloween night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the 108 Mile Heritage Site.

“So they’re looking at having different rooms. The stalls, as usual, will be done up as different situations. I think there will be a kitchen, a living room and different things like that. I haven’t heard 100 per cent from the kids on what that will look like yet,” said Tanya Guenther, the grad chairperson.

There will be a bonfire, a concession stand and the students will also be running a bake sale at the same time. There may also be a possibility of fireworks but Guenther said they are not sure if it will actually be happening or not.

Last year, the haunted house was at the school’s gym, but this year’s class decided to move it back to the Heritage Site.

“Each year, of course, there is a different group of students and this year’s grad class when talking about it decided they liked the barn better than the gym and wanted to move it back out there. They find it spookier,” said Guenther.

Entry is by donation. All proceeds go to the grad class for their prom.

