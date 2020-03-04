Disney’s Little Mermaid sold 800 tickets in its first week at Martin Exeter Hall

It was a successful opening week for the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s production of The Little Mermaid.

“We were super happy with the performances and the turnout for all of the shows,” said Melissa Hermiston, the production’s producer. “All five of the shows had great crowds.”

According to Hermiston, the show had approximately 800 people attend in the first week. On Feb. 29, Martin Exeter Hall was sold out for the matinee.

“The last couple days have been fantastic,” said Hermiston. “It makes the last six months of work really worthwhile to show the community what we have been working on and what amazing talent we have in our group – on stage and behind the scenes.”

Since the opening night, spectators have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Gwen Gage on Facebook commented “My husband and I saw the performance tonight (Feb. 29). Absolutely fantastic. Great talent in our small town … thanks for the wonderful evening.”

While others expressed how excited they are like Lyn Mclauchlin who said “So excited to go! We are making this a girls’ night. It’s wonderful to have something like this in our town. Thank you.”

Those still interested in seeing the production can on March 4, 5, 6 and 7 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and showtime starting at 7 p.m. There is another matinee on March 7 at 1 p.m.

“We are so excited about this week,” said Hermiston.

