Disney’s Little Mermaid set to take over Martin Exeter Hall on Feb. 26.

‘I am looking forward to the community to see all of our work come to life’

Cast members rehearse for the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s upcoming production Disney’s The Little Mermaid. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martin Exeter Hall is beginning to look like it belongs under the sea.

On Feb. 26, the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society will debut its largest-to-date production, Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

“It’s been a lot of work, but we have an amazing group of volunteers who are helping build the set, painting and finishing the decorations,” said the production’s producer, Melissa Hermiston. “Being in the hall and using the stage it has really taken things up another notch.”

According to Hermiston, the cast has been rehearsing inside the hall for the past three weeks. With a few touch-ups left, the stage is just about ready for opening night.

“We’ve been able to be in costumes a few times and it’s making everything feel real and exciting,” said Hermiston.

The cast has a total of 29 members, which is the largest since the production Wizard of Oz.

“I have seen a huge transformation in the cast,” said Hermiston. “Some of the cast have never done live-theatre before, so, to start out from scratch and see them now, it’s such a transformation.”

Hermiston says ticket sales have been steady since December. Tickets can still be purchased at Didi’s Boutique, Donex Pharmacy for $20.

“It is small town theatre but we have really tried to reach beyond that, from a production standpoint.

Previous productions have included the sale of water bottles during the play, but Hermiston said this time, the cast is encouraging audience members to bring their own reusable ones.

“Considering the theme, we want to be mindful of the waste produced by disposable plastic bottles,” said Hermiston. “We want to do our small part to protect the environment and our oceans.”

In addition, the society will be selling branded glass bottles for $10 each.

The Little Mermaid’s opening night is set for Feb. 26 at Martin Exeter Hall. The evening will feature snacks and refreshments.

“We are encouraging the audience to dress up in any kind of under the sea themed costume,” said Hermiston. “It is not mandatory but it makes it fun. After the show, there will be an opportunity to take a photo with one of their favourite characters, but that will only be on our opening night.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.